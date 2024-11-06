Phillips Back in AFC East and Other Former Dolphins Updates
Besides the few trades that were made Tuesday, a lot of the news around the NFL involved players and coaches with Miami Dolphins connections.
One of the most interesting ones involved defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was released off the Dallas Cowboys injured reserve list with a non-injury settlement Tuesday and wasted little time in rejoining another former team, the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins' second-round pick in 2015 is on to his third team this season after signing with the New York Giants as a free agent in April, only to be traded to the Cowboys four months.
This is going to be a third stint with Buffalo for Phillips, who played for the Dolphins from 2015-18 before being waived during that season and getting claimed by the Bills.
Phillips also spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, though his best work usually has come with the Bills.
Elsewhere, punter Matt Haack, co-author of "Mountaineer Shot," re-signed with the New York Giants practice squad Wednesday morning after being released the previous day.
COACH CORNER
Along with former Dolphins associate head coach Darren Rizzi taking over as interim head coach with the New Orleans Saints, two other high-profile former Dolphins coaches have new roles with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Joe Philbin and Norv Turner were part of the reshuffling of the coaching staff of the Las Vegas Raiders after three offensive assistants were fired after a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the Raiders to 2-7 on the season.
The Raiders have a bye this week before they return to action in Week 11 — against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Turner, who had been out of the NFL since 2019, was hired as senior offensive assistant. Philbin was moved from his role as senior offensive assistant to interim offensive line coach.
Philbin, of course, was Dolphins head coach from 2012 until he was fired after four games in 2025. Turner, meanwhile, was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2002-03. In his first year on the job, Ricky Williams led the NFL in rushing with 1,853 yards, a franchise record that stands to this day.
Lastly, the Dolphins will face Monday night first-year Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and if you recognize the last name that's because he's the grandson of legendary coach Don Shula.