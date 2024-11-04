Another Former Dolphins Assistant Gets His Shot
Add another former Miami Dolphins assistant who's now a head coach in the NFL.
Darren Rizzi, who spent nine seasons (2010-18) with the Dolphins as an assistant, including the final two as associate head coach, has been named as interim head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Rizzi takes over for Dennis Allen, who was fired Monday morning after the Saints lost for the seventh consecutive time, this one against the lowly Carolina Panthers.
Rizzi has been with the Saints since 2019 when he took over as special teams coordinator after leaving the Dolphins and added the title as assistant head coach in 2022.
Before he left Miami, Rizzi interviewed for the Dolphins head coaching position after the team fired Adam Gase but lost out to Brian Flores.
With the Saints, Rizzi inherits a team that not only has nosedived after starting the season with two impressive victory — 47-10 against Carolina and 44-19 against the Dallas Cowboys — but has the worst salary cap situation heading into 2025 (currently projected at $61 million over, per overthecap.com.
In Rizzi's 14 seasons as a special teams coordinator, his units have finished in the top 10 nine out of 14 times in Rick Gosselin's annual rankings based on 22 statistical categories. That includes five of his nine seasons with the Dolphins, who have finished in the bottom third of the league in four of the five seasons since Rizzi left.
In addition to his obvious coaching acument, Rizzi also is known as a great motivator and it's not a surprise that he's getting a shot. It also says here he will become a good NFL head coach at some point.
GOOD DOLPHINS COMPANY
Rizzi is now the sixth head coach in the NFL who previously worked as a Dolphins assistant, including his former Saints colleague Dan Campbell of the NFC-leading Detroit Lions.
The others are Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders, and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles, who like Campbell served as an interim head coach for Miami.
Additionally, there are six NFL defensive coordinators who are former Dolphins coaches: Lou Anarumo with Cincinnati, Matt Burke with the Houston Texans, Vance Joseph with the Denver Broncos, Patrick Graham with the Las Vegas Raiders, Vic Fangio with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Flores with the Minnesota Vikings.
There's only one offensive coordinator who previously coached in Miami, that being Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions.