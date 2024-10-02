Phillips Reveals Disappointing News
The news turned out to be as bad as feared for Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.
The 2021 first-round pick announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he will have to undergo season-ending knee surgery as the result of the injury he sustained in the 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
"I believe that our lives are defined by how we handle adversity," Phillips wrote. "In these moments of uncertainty, defeat, and sorrow, it is natural to question your purpose and wonder what is the meaning of this pain.
"I know that my purpose is to inspire people to never give up, no matter how many times you get knocked down. I am a living testimony of the power of resilience and faith, and I feel strength in knowing that my God is greater than any obstacle. Through him I will persevere. There is nothing in life that you can't overcome as long as you don't quit."
Phillips was injured in his fourth game back after he tore an Achilles tendon on Black Friday last November.
ANOTHER BLOW FOR THE PASS RUSH
The Dolphins already have been playing without their other standout pass rusher, Bradley Chubb, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he sustained in the Week 17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
The loss of Phillips could mean an increased role for rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson, who has gotten off to a slow start statistically, though his coaches have praised him for his effort and progress.
Veteran Emmanuel Ogbah, who was released in the offseason and later re-signed when Shaquil Barrett abruptly retired, is off to a very impressive start at one edge defender spot, but the Dolphins need somebody to step up on the opposite side.
Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara was inactive for each of the first four games of the regular season and this could mean an opportunity for him to get some playing time.
Whoever steps in, though, this remains a big blow for the Dolphins defense and another tough break for Phillips.