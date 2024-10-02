All Dolphins

Phillips Reveals Disappointing News

The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick's bad luck continued with another serious injury in the Monday night loss against Tennessee

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) walks off the field with an injury against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) walks off the field with an injury against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The news turned out to be as bad as feared for Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

The 2021 first-round pick announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he will have to undergo season-ending knee surgery as the result of the injury he sustained in the 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

"I believe that our lives are defined by how we handle adversity," Phillips wrote. "In these moments of uncertainty, defeat, and sorrow, it is natural to question your purpose and wonder what is the meaning of this pain.

"I know that my purpose is to inspire people to never give up, no matter how many times you get knocked down. I am a living testimony of the power of resilience and faith, and I feel strength in knowing that my God is greater than any obstacle. Through him I will persevere. There is nothing in life that you can't overcome as long as you don't quit."

Phillips was injured in his fourth game back after he tore an Achilles tendon on Black Friday last November.

ANOTHER BLOW FOR THE PASS RUSH

The Dolphins already have been playing without their other standout pass rusher, Bradley Chubb, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he sustained in the Week 17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The loss of Phillips could mean an increased role for rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson, who has gotten off to a slow start statistically, though his coaches have praised him for his effort and progress.

Veteran Emmanuel Ogbah, who was released in the offseason and later re-signed when Shaquil Barrett abruptly retired, is off to a very impressive start at one edge defender spot, but the Dolphins need somebody to step up on the opposite side.

Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara was inactive for each of the first four games of the regular season and this could mean an opportunity for him to get some playing time.

Whoever steps in, though, this remains a big blow for the Dolphins defense and another tough break for Phillips.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News