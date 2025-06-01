Phillips Shares Inspirational Message On Social Media
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips has had two rough two seasons in a row. Both campaigns started out with great anticipation, but ended in disappointment and pain.
Phillips missed much of the last two seasons with a torn ACL in 2023 and a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2024. He has taken to social media to share his vision for 2025 while describing the rollercoaster of emotions he fought through in rehabilitating from the two devastating injuries.
"Nothing good in life ever comes easy. You have to go through hardship, pain and discomfort to grow," Phillips wrote in an Instagram post. "These last 2 years for me have been filled with disappointment, anguish, pain, devastation and sadness...but they've also been filled with love, growth, purpose, opportunities, and some of the happiest moments of life so far."
Phillips said he wants others to learn from his trauma. He wants to serve as an inspiration to others to continue to fight even when the days are the darkest.
"I strongly believe that my purpose is to inspire others to never give up, no matter what the circumstance is," Phillips wrote. "Discipline, dedication, and persistence are the most important qualities in life. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
"Cheers to another year of failure, defeat, joy, and success."
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a press conference last week Phillips has come back strong. Along with fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who tore his ACL in 2023 and missed all of last season while rehabilitating, the two are working hard in OTA's and in their individual rehabilitation.
“Both of them have basically made their offseason an in-season with how they approach their work. As a result, they’re both able to really participate in most things, most days, being cautious and using the science on their recovery," McDaniel said. "So someday, depends on what day you’re out there, you’ll probably see one, if not both. There will be a day or two where we’re going to have to back off that, but very happy with where they’re at and know that they’re as excited as ever."
McDaniel credits the two as being excited to hit the grass and for being hard workers to come back from the devastation they faced.
"I mean, they’re the most excited practice players of all time right now.," McDaniel said "I think that it’s a cool piece for our team to feel, because it’s an authentic appreciation, and much like most people, most of us, you don’t always know exactly to the level of what you have until it’s removed from you. So these guys are exemplifying everything we’re asking of players right now.”