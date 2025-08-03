All Dolphins

Positive Update on Austin Jackson

Right tackle Austin Jackson is expected to miss some time because of an injury

Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson (73) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Miami Dolphins will have tackle Austin Jackson for the start of the regular season, barring a setback.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Sunday that the injury Jackson sustained in practice Friday was minor enough that he will be in the lineup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7. McDaniel said Jackson got stepped on.

McDaniel also indicated the injury was completely unrelated to the knee issue that landed Jackson on injured reserve after eight games last season.

"He got the injury playing football, got stepped on, has nothing to do with anything but that," McDaniel said. "And with Austin, the bottom line for me, where he's at, out of all the guys, I would say, he had time off, he knocked some rust off, he got back and in my opinion exceeded where he was playing before. So we're fortunate that that timetable doesn't seem to be into the regular season."

McDaniel indicated that veteran free agent newcomer Larry Borom stood out in practice in Jackson's spot Saturday.

"In those situations, the ideal for the individual, at this point in camp, opportunities, like all you're doing is finding more about the next guy up. I thought Larry had a great day yesterday, so I found out something about Larry. Now, maybe did he take the 1's on by surprise? We get to see, after prep, the counterpunch by the edge players. And that's with the 1's; that's very monumental really. So it was a good day of growth for Larry and Austin is projected to be starting Week 1. So good day for the Dolphins."

Jackson was injured toward the end of practice Friday during an 11-on-11 rep. He got up slowly after a play and that ended up being his last rep of the day.

The longest-tenured member of the offensive line, Jackson has battled injuries throughout his career.

His 2024 season ended after the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Before playing 16 games in 2023, Jackson also was limited to two games in 2022 because of ankle issues.

Jackson missed his first practice of 2025 on the same day center Aaron Brewer, the other returning starter on the line, practiced for the first time this training camp.

The other three starters, of course, are second-year left tackle Patrick Paul, rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea and veteran free agent acquisition James Daniels.

Another offensive lineman missing from practice Saturday was Liam Eichenberg, who rode the stationary bike while he continues to be on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The only other player on the Dolphins roster to get snaps on the offensive line last season is Jackson Carman.

