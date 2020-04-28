When they hit the field for the start of the 2020 regular (when/if that happens), the Miami Dolphin will have a drastically different look than they did in 2019 when they rebuilt with a large of collection of young players and set a record for most players used in a season.

Here's a look at how the Dolphins offense, not including rookie free agents, and how the team might line up at the start of the regular season.

QUARTERBACK

On the roster (4): Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Rudock

Projected opening-day starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Breakdown: As we explored in detail Monday, Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins quarterback for a long time, but there's no need to rush him into action. The big question here is whether Josh Rosen will be on the roster come September.

RUNNING BACK

On the roster (8) : Matt Breida, Kalen Ballage, Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, De'Lance Turner, Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Perry, Chandler Cox (FB)

Projected opening-day starter: Jordan Howard

Breakdown: The Dolphins made two key acquisitions at this position in the offseason with the signing of Howard and the trade for Breida. It's likely both Howard and Breida will get a lot of work on offense, but Howard is more the prototypical first- and second-down back, while Breida is the ideal third-down back. The best guess here as the third running back would be Laird, who showed promise as a rookie free agent in 2019. Rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry was a quarterback at Navy and is projected by many to play slot receiver in the NFL, but the Dolphins list him as a running back.

WIDE RECEIVER

On the roster (9): Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, Allen Hurns, Gary Jennings, Ricardo Louis, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson

Projected opening-day starters: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns

Breakdown: Parker, a first-round pick in 2015, is coming off a breakthrough season that saw him play 16 games for the first time and lead all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and touchdown catches. Williams was on his way to a big year as a rookie free agent before he sustained a torn ACL in the eighth game, and the hope is he can regain his form. The question of a slot receiver is a lot more complication. Albert Wilson might be the best candidate for this job, but there's no guarantee the Dolphins will keep him on the roster considering he's missed 12 games the past two seasons and he's scheduled to count almost $11 million against the salary cap in 2020, per overthecap.com. While the Dolphins have a lot of capable wide receivers, this is a spot where one of the two rookie free agents — Kirk Merritt from Arkansas State or Matt Cole from Division II McKendree University — could steal a roster spot.

TIGHT END

On the roster (4): Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Michael Roberts, Chris Myarick

Projected opening-day starter: Mike Gesicki

Breakdown: Like Parker, Gesicki really came on late last season, catching five touchdown passes in the final six games. The hope is the 2018 second-round pick can build on that strong finish after a disappointing rookie season. Roberts didn't play last year because of a shoulder injury, but he's got NFL experience and could challenge for the backup job behind Gesicki.

OFFENSIVE LINE

On the roster (12): T Julién Davenport, T Adam Pankey, G/T Ereck Flowers, G/T Jesse Davis, C/G Danny Isidora, G Michael Deiter, G Shaq Calhoun, C/G Keaton Sutherland, C Ted Karras, T Austin Jackson, G/T Robert Hunt, G Solomon Kindley

Projected opening-day starters: LT Austin Jackson, LG Ereck Flowers, C Ted Karras, RG Robert Hunt, RT Jesse Davis

Breakdown: Yes, this is a totally different group than the 2019 version, which shouldn't be considering surprising after what we saw last season. The big question here is whether the three rookies will be ready to contribute from the start, but one has to think they'll be given every opportunity. There also will be a question of whether Hunt will stay at his college position of right tackle or slide inside. It says here that at least at the outset, the Dolphins will move Hunt to guard and keep veteran Jesse Davis as the starting right tackle. That, of course, could change at some point and the two could switch spots.