Dolphins Fantasy Post-Draft Update

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins ended up taking 11 players in the 2020 NFL draft, five on offense, five on defense and one specialist in the form of long-snapper Blake Ferguson.

So how did the draft affect the Dolphins' fantasy prospects for 2020?

Without question, the acquisition of Matt Breida will have an impact on fellow running back Jordan Howard, though Howard still figures to get the majority of the rushing attempts and certainly more of the goal-line work.

With Breida coming aboard via the draft-day trade with the San Francisco 49ers, the one player really affected is third-year running back Kalen Ballage.

In a post-draft AFC East stock watch, Sports Illustrated fantasy writer Dr. Roto had Ballage as his one player whose value is heading south.

"Please tell me that you weren’t one of those fantasy owners who got suckered into the 'Kalen Ballage is going to be the starting running back hype last season,' " Dr. Roto wrote. "He’s so bad that the Dolphins went out and signed Jordan Howard as a free agent and traded for Matt Breida. Ballage is not worth drafting in any format."

Ballage indeed had a rough 2019 season, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns but averaging only 1.8 yards per attempt.

That said, Ballage showed some flashes as a rookie in 2018, particularly with his 75-yard touchdown at Minnesota in December.

The Dolphins did not select a tight end in the 2020 draft, which made no surprise that Mike Gesicki emerged as the player whose stock is going up, per Dr. Roto.

"From Week 12 onward last season, Gesicki had 276 yards receiving and five of his six TDs," Dr. Roto wrote. "Tight ends usually make a giant step in their progression in their third season, which is perfect timing for anyone who drafts Gesicki in 2020."

The other player to watch on offense, of course, is wide receiver DeVante Parker, who led all AFC wide receiver in receiving yards and touchdown catches last season.

Breida, Gesicki and Parker were the three Dolphins player selected in a 12-team fantasy draft conducted Monday, with Parker the earlier pick in the fifth round.

