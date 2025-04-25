Post-Round 1 Dolphins-Specific 2025 Draft Big Board
NFL draft big boards are commonplace around this time of year, but what about a big board made strictly with the Miami Dolphins in mind?
We offered this big board before the draft and had Kenneth Grant at the top of the list, the same Kenneth Grant who the Dolphins selected with the 13th overall selection.
Though the list below is need-focused due to the extensive holes in Miami’s current roster, there’s a ranking within that seeks to blend draft strengths with team needs. The ranking is not a suggestion of where the prospects ultimately will be selected as much as it is a ranking of players we’d prefer the Dolphins not overlook.
Here's how things look as we head into Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft.
2025 POST-ROUND 1 MIAMI DOLPHINS DRAFT BIG BOARD
1. S Nick Emmanwori, So. Carolina: Not a fan of taking a S this high but have to go with elite traits and position versatility
2. CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss: My pick for draft’s best (healthy) CB; 6-1 with long arms and instinctive with the ball in the air
3. CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina: Injured knee; feels like a player you don’t want to let get away; likely CB2 in this draft
4. CB Darien Porter, Iowa State: 6-2 fluid cover guy who ran a 4.30; needs to get stronger/improve tackling but high ceiling
5. G/C Jared Wilson, Georgia: Draft night riser in my opinion; for MIA, starting G in year one, starting C of the future
6. S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame: No TDs and 6 interceptions in his coverage area in ’24; instinctive deep safety
7. G Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona: OT who likely moves to G; has a R. Hunt vibe; 6-4, 324 lbs.; 1.77 10-yard split at combine
8. CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State: Smaller but sticky in coverage & a real good tackler; 4.36; I think he’s a draft riser
9. G Tate Ratledge, Georgia: Would provide instant nasty; at 6-6, posted great athletic numbers; great mover for outside zone
10. CB Azareye’h Thomas, FSU: Physical with good size (6-2, 195) and long arms; didn’t give up a TD last year
11. DT C.J. West, Indiana: Most underrated DT in the class; great athletic numbers on a thick frame; good tape vs. Big Ten
12. WR Jalen Royals, Utah State: Great fit for Miami; plays strong and fast; 126 career catches, 75 for 1st down; 15.2 career average
13. S Andrew Mukuba, Texas: Likely could pencil in at deep safety; primary concern is size but he brings it; baller; plays fast
14. WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State: 6-4, 214, 4.47 and 39-inch vertical; speed & height show up on tape; resembles Christian Watson (GB)
15. WR Tory Horton, Colorado State: Would offer Miami a bigger, athletic receiver in the Chris Chambers mold
16. OT Charles Grant, William & Mary: Targeting Rould 3, he could move to G; great feet and exceptionally long arms (35 inches)
17. DE Ashton Gilotte, Louisville: Could move inside in passing situations; high motor with heavy hands; 41 hurries
18. CB Nohl Williams, California: 6-0, 199 press CB; always looking for the ball; 14 career INT; 4.50; good tackler; also KR
19. OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota: Will go in Round 12; great size (6-6, 340); good run blocker; needs work as a pass blocker
20. S Jonas Sanker, Virginia: Probably would start at box safety; fast, athletic, big hitter; gunner on coverage teams
21. IDL T.J. Sanders, So. Carolina: Very quick off the ball and could be eventual starter if he can strengthen his base
22. RB RJ Harvey, UCF: Probably goes too high for MIA; 4.40/38-inch vertical; complete RB; HR hitter; great hands; inside/outside runner
23. TE Mason Taylor, LSU: Another player probably goes higher than Miami can afford, but is the most complete TE in draft
24. DE/EDGE Jared Ivey, Mississippi: 6-6”, 274 and moves well; good pass rusher; sets edge against run; explosive at the snap
25. EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon: Round 3 target due to knee; 4.67 at 6-4, 279, had 11 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 5 PD in 10 games in ‘24
26. RB D.J. Giddens, Kansas State: Big back (6-0, 212) with the shake of a smaller one; high percentage of first tacklers miss; played hurt
27. CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame: Plays big but unsure about a few things, including him coming off a hip injury
28. DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee: A little undersized at 6-2, 291 but uses long arms and burst to overpower guards
29. LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA: Former walk-on who is a natural player; not super athletic but could challenge to start at WLB
30. OT Cameron Williams, Texas: Super athletic smash-mouth run blocker; needs refinement…too many penalties; Round 1 traits
31. OT Chase Lundt, Connecticut: Crazy movement skills at 6-7; very good in outside zone; plays to the whistle; needs NFL strength coach
32. EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama: Ascending edge who would definitely make the team based on core special teams play
33. WR Tai Felton, Maryland: My top Day 3 WR, would be a steal; tall and fast (4.38); (96 rec., 6 TDs in ’24; 15.1 average in ‘23)
34. OT Jalen Travis, Iowa State: Posted an RAS that was 13th of 1,379 OT tested since ‘87; Princeton transfer; played prep hoops
35. S Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma: Size is the concern (5-10, 192) but a ball hawk who plays with good speed
36. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech: Has fumble problem, which may make him available; game-breaker; film is undeniable
37. LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma: Zach Thomas-like; undersized but a banger; does well fighting off blocks; runs well
38. CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers: Slight at 5-11, 175 but can play field, outside or nickel; plays bigger than his size; 4.39
39. G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia: Third-best UGA lineman in draft, which would make him fourth-best on Miami roster (just kidding)
40. G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati: Two-year starter; 4 sacks allowed in '23 to none in '24; very good outside zone run blocker; solid in pass pro
41. TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon: Good hands/back shoulder; runs well (4.63) in space; will put his head down for extra yards
42. RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia: Lost in the shuffle between bad UF teams and off-field issues; still starting-caliber NFL talent
43. TE Gunnar Helm, Texas: Value is as a complete TE; good receiver, will likely get dinged for combine, where he did drills injured.
44. DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU: Not long or strong but speed shows on tape (4.86); would offer MIA pass-rushing DT
45. CB Zah Frazier, UTSA: 6-3, 4.36 40, 36.5-inch vertical at combine; potential outside CB; 6 INT, 15 PBU in ‘24; sick closing speed
46. LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal: Physical, athletic LB who transferred from UC Davis to earn 1st Team All-ACC at Cal; 40-inch vertical
47. S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin: Lights people up; 6-1, 217, not super fast (4.57) but good in coverage; great tackler; baller
48. CB Mello Dotson, Kansas: One of two Kansas corners who will get drafted; skilled and productive, but ran a slow 4.60 40
49. S Malachi Moore, Alabama: Size/speed concerns but on film is a guy who can cover and is super physical in run support
50. RB Brashard Smith, SMU: Probably not taking unless Miami adds picks but converted WR runs hard and fast (4.39, 32-inch vertical)
51. DB Kitan Crawford, Nevada: Texas transfer; is suited to be a big nickel & special teams ace
52. WR Kaden Prather, Maryland: 6-4, 204; ran better-than-expected 4.46 at combine; plays physical; size is a problem for DBs
53. DT Darius Alexander, Toledo: 34-inch arms he uses well, great swim move; can get swallowed by double teams; rotational DT
54. RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech: If Miami is in search of a late-round power back, this could be the guy; 5.3 average for his career
55. DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland: Smaller (6-2, 302) but drives OL backward in embarrassing ways; great power, low production
56. S Craig Woodson, Cal: A solid safety who comes diving in fully committed on run support, but his frame seems small for play style
57. S Marquis Sigle, Kansas State: Combine freak (4.37) who could work as backup safety; roster spot possible as a special teams gunner
58. TE Luke Lachey, Iowa: Son of longtime NFL tackle Jim Lachey; looked great in ’23 before injury; could be a steal if he returns to physical form
59. CB Jason Marshall, Florida: Likely to be complete hit or miss; very good athlete who played top competition; some question desire
60. CB Melvin Smith Jr, So Arkansas: (4.38, 38.5-inch vertical); very good coverage skills; always turned to play the ball; very willing tackler
61. RB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State: Doak winner in ’23 who fell off in ’24; slow but good feet for his size; sees holes; good hands
62. DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska: An athletic bull rusher; 11 TFL/6 sacks in ‘24; good combine but dropped 22 pounds to do it
63. WR Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska: A late-round gamble; missed a lot of time; 6-4, 218, 4.40, 38-inch vertical, 343/8-inch arms
64. WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami: Loved his ’24 tape but can’t overlook the bloated 40 time; players his size/speed struggle
65. S Keondre Jackson, Illinois State: 6-3, 215; looks to destroy every ball carrier; good range but definitely a box safety; good special-teamer
66. K Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU: Player who has been on the rise; big, accurate leg and has kicked in weather; a move to clear up space