Poyer Calls 2024 Dolphins 'Not Very Good'
As he looks for a new team to continue his long NFL career, Jordan Poyer is looking back on his one season with the Miami Dolphins as an "extremely tough year."
And that applies on different level.
Appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday morning, Poyer said he was hoping to land with another team at some point in 2025 after he discussed what went wrong for him and the Dolphins last season.
"Last year was an extremely tough year on so many levels," Poyer said. "Our team wasn't very good. I didn't play as well as I wanted to play. It was just a really tough year, obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different. It just didn't work out the way that anybody had hoped."
Poyer started all 16 games he played for the Dolphins in 2024, but didn't record an interception and was among the lowest-graded safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
His season unfortunately will be remembered most for his roughness penalty that kept alive the Buffalo Bills' game-winning field goal drive at Highmark Stadium in Week 9, a game that dropped the Dolphins' record to 2-6.
Poyer, as expected, was not re-signed when he became an unrestricted free agent after playing out his one-year contract, the Dolphins instead to sign younger veterans like Ifeatu Melifonwu from the Detroit Lions and Ashtyn Davis from the New York Jets before selecting Dante Trader Jr. with their third of three fifth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
In the meantime, Poyer is spending time with his daughter hoping to get another job and without a trace of bitterness.
"I'm thankful for it all," he said. "Thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. And would I like to play again? Absolutely. Whatever that looks like. It would be dope and be ideal to have a fancy ending and be able to retire a Bill. But who knows?
"I'm just being an open book, and enjoying life for what it is, finally able to have some time. Most of these times, these days, (spending time with) my daughter riding bikes, fishing. Most of these times I'd be in OTAs. So really, just taking it all in for what it is. I'm not rushing anything, not rushing to any decision, but extremely thankful for all the moments throughout my career. And I'm just playing it by ear right now, but would I love to play? Absolutely."