QB Clarity for at Least One Dolphins Opponent
The Miami Dolphins have had their offseason complications, but it's nothing like what their opponents for the 2025 season have experienced.
Off the field, the Indianapolis Colts went through the passing of team owner Jim Irsay, and now they're dealing with what appears to be a non-insignificant injury issue with one of the two players expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.
And that player was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, Anthony Richardson, who is again dealing with a right shoulder injury that head coach Shane Steichen said would keep him from working in the team's minicamp. Worse, Steichen said he was hoping Richardson would be ready to go at some point during training camp.
This certainly would seem to suggest it's more than likely the Dolphins will face Daniel Jones, the former fifth overall pick of the New York Giants, when they open the season against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7.
The Colts signed Jones in the offseason with the idea he'd compete with Richardson after the latter's uneven first two NFL seasons, but it looks like he might win the job by default.
Richardson was even up and down in his start against the Dolphins last season when he struggled with his passing but made plays with his running ability in a game the Colts ultimately won, 16-10, because they took advantage of Miami's offensive ineptitude, highlighted by two fumbles and a failed fourth-down rushing attempt.
Richardson had a 59.2 passer rating in that game, though he did have a team-high 56 rushing yards.
The Dolphins also have faced Jones once before, that game coming in 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jones was much more efficient, completing 14 of 20 passes, but everything was short, and he was sacked six times before leaving the game in the fourth quarter for veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. The Giants' offense failed to reach the end zone that day, their only touchdown coming on a 102-yard pick-six.
QB OPPONENT RANKING
Regardless of whether it was going to be Jones or Richardson, the opener against the Colts always was going to feature one of the least challenging QB matchups for the Dolphins.
As it stands right now, the only ones that jump out as being less challenging would be the November game against the New Orleans Saints, who are looking at starting either Spencer Rattler or rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, or the Pittsburgh Steelers, who still are waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his immediate future.
If we're looking at the Dolphins' 2025 schedule and each team's current QB situation, this would be our ranking in terms of toughest challenge:
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
5. Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers
6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
8. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
9. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
10. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
11. Justin Fields, New York Jets
12. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
13. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints