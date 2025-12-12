Dolphins-Steelers Week 15 National Predictions Roundup: How Many Miami Believers?
The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Steelers
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Dolphins
Matt Verderame: Steelers
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Steelers 23, Dolphins 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Steelers 24, Dolphins 16
Chris Bumbaca: Steelers 24, Dolphins 22
Nate Davis: Steelers 20, Dolphins 17
Tyler Dragon: Steelers 26, Dolphins 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 24, Steelers 23
The Sporting News
Analysis: Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers have flipped the narrative on the team's play with just one big game at Baltimore. Now Pittsburgh faces a different 6-7 team trying to save its own coach, Mike McDaniel. Look for Jalen Ramsey to make the winning play vs. Tua Tagovailoa to seal it as this cold road matchup is rough for Tua Tagovailoa.
Prediction: Steelers 27, Dolphins 20
ESPN
• Matt Bowen: Steelers
• Lindsey Thiry: Steelers
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Steelers 19, Dolphins 9
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 23, Steelers 20
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Steelers 23, Dolphins 21
- Tom Blair: Dolphins 22, Steelers 20
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 23, Steelers 21
- Gennaro Filice: Steelers 20, Dolphins 16
- Dan Parr: Steelers 21, Dolphins 20
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins, thanks to a four-game winning streak, are still alive in the playoff picture. They won last week on the road against the Jets and now must face a Steelers team coming off an impressive victory over the Ravens. The weather is supposed to have temperatures under 40 degrees, which isn't a good thing for the Dolphins, who have struggled in those conditions. The Steelers will take it as Aaron Rodgers plays well.
Prediction: Steelers 27, Dolphins 20
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
Chad Graff: Dolphins
Larry Holder: Steelers
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Austin Mock: Steelers
Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: While it's Pittsburgh that has the better record coming into this game, it's hard to dispute the idea that the Dolphins are the better team at the moment. The truth is if this game were being played in Miami, the Dolphins would look like clear favorites, but it says here the new formula the Dolphins have adopted of focusing and sticking with the running game will pay dividends in these circumstances. And the surging defense ultimately will make the difference in a key win for the Dolphins that won't do much for their playoff hopes (because those are pretty much shot) but could go a long way toward helping Mike McDaniel retain his job.
Prediction: Dolphins 20, Steelers 16
