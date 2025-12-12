All Dolphins

Dolphins-Steelers Week 15 National Predictions Roundup: How Many Miami Believers?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium?
Alain Poupart|
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) intercepts a pass late in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 23, 2022.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) intercepts a pass late in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 23, 2022. | JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Clare Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Steelers

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Steelers

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Steelers 23, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Steelers 24, Dolphins 16

Chris Bumbaca: Steelers 24, Dolphins 22

Nate Davis: Steelers 20, Dolphins 17

Tyler Dragon: Steelers 26, Dolphins 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Dolphins 24, Steelers 23

The Sporting News

Analysis: Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers have flipped the narrative on the team's play with just one big game at Baltimore. Now Pittsburgh faces a different 6-7 team trying to save its own coach, Mike McDaniel. Look for Jalen Ramsey to make the winning play vs. Tua Tagovailoa to seal it as this cold road matchup is rough for Tua Tagovailoa.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Dolphins 20

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Dolphins

    • • Matt Bowen: Steelers

  • Mike Clay: Steelers
  • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
  • Pamela Maldonado: Steelers
  • Eric Moody: Steelers
  • Jason Reid: Steelers

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Steelers

  • Seth Wickersham: Steelers

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Steelers 19, Dolphins 9
    • Chris Simms: Dolphins 23, Steelers 20

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Steelers 23, Dolphins 21
    • Tom Blair: Dolphins 22, Steelers 20
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 23, Steelers 21
    • Gennaro Filice: Steelers 20, Dolphins 16
    • Dan Parr: Steelers 21, Dolphins 20

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: The Dolphins, thanks to a four-game winning streak, are still alive in the playoff picture. They won last week on the road against the Jets and now must face a Steelers team coming off an impressive victory over the Ravens. The weather is supposed to have temperatures under 40 degrees, which isn't a good thing for the Dolphins, who have struggled in those conditions. The Steelers will take it as Aaron Rodgers plays well. 

    Prediction: Steelers 27, Dolphins 20

    The Athletic

    Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
    Chad Graff: Dolphins
    Larry Holder: Steelers
    Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
    Austin Mock: Steelers
    Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: While it's Pittsburgh that has the better record coming into this game, it's hard to dispute the idea that the Dolphins are the better team at the moment. The truth is if this game were being played in Miami, the Dolphins would look like clear favorites, but it says here the new formula the Dolphins have adopted of focusing and sticking with the running game will pay dividends in these circumstances. And the surging defense ultimately will make the difference in a key win for the Dolphins that won't do much for their playoff hopes (because those are pretty much shot) but could go a long way toward helping Mike McDaniel retain his job.

    Prediction: Dolphins 20, Steelers 16

    Alain Poupart
    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

