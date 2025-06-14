Rams Latest Move Could Be Preperation For Ramsey Trade
The Miami Dolphins are still holding onto cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as the team wrapped up Mandatory Minicamp this week.
Nothing has changed on the Dolphins or Ramsey’s end since the team announced it would be parting ways with the cornerback before the 2025 NFL draft. Ramsey was an excused absence from minicamp this week.
“We are focused on building the Dolphins today,” Coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about Ramsey. “Any distractions outside of that, I’m not focused on.”
While things seem to be moving slowly, one team that has been consistently rumored to be interested in Ramsey made a move to its cornerback room on Friday. The Los Angeles Rams waived Derion Kendrick, who was slated to earn 3.4 million this season.
Kendrick, who missed all of the 2024 season with a torn ACL, was a consistent contributor to the Rams’ secondary in 2022 and 2023, making 12 starts in the latter season.
Why The Rams Are Still Best Ramsey Suitor
Kendrick wasn’t guaranteed to be one of the team’s starters this coming season, but there’s no doubt the Rams could still use Ramsey more than most teams.
The rest of Los Angeles’ secondary has Darious Williams, 32, and Ahkello Witherspoon, 32, as projected starters. Plus, Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., and Josh Wallace will likely contribute.
That’s not exactly an inspiring group, especially depth-wise, and Rams Coach Sean McVay has not ruled out a Ramsey trade when asked about it.
"And so there are a lot of layers when you’re talking about a player of his caliber – ‘All right, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude,’” McVay said on Mad Dog Sports Radio in May.
“And so those conversations are ongoing, as I’m sure they are with multiple teams. And we’ll see, but we’re never going to shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”
McVay bringing up Ramsey’s contract isn’t a surprise, given it’s likely the reason the star cornerback is still on the Dolphins.
He would cost any team acquiring him $21 million this season. If you go by Average Annual Value, Ramsey’s contract is the third-highest among all cornerbacks, and the only one in the top 10 given to a player over 30.
The Rams have 19.4 million in team cap space, according to Over The Cap, so it would take some minor maneuvering to open up space for Ramsey. That said, teams can create cap space for the current season basically at will.
Plus, any team acquiring Ramsey would likely ask the Dolphins to take on some of the money he’s owed this season. That’s not an ideal outcome for Miami, but it’s likely the cost of doing business in this scenario.
One good sign for the Dolphins is that it doesn’t seem like the Rams are going to consider adding former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was released earlier this week.
“Nothing but respect for the player, but I don’t know if that’s a direction we would go,” McVay told reporters this week when asked about Alexander.
There’s no doubt the Rams could use Ramsey, but there’s no rush for them to make a move now. Still, releasing Kendrick does indicate the team could use another contributor in the secondary.
