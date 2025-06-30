Ramsey Posts Video to Reveal Steelers Trade
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey announced his own trade from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday with a video he posted on X, formerly Twitter. The same video was posted on his Instagram.
"Breaking my own news!" he wrote as a caption.
The video, shot in black-and-white, features Ramsey training while a voice similar to the late John Facenda of NFL Films narrates the latest news of the trade. It highlights the history and tradition of the Steelers defense while featuring clips from the 1970s "Steel Curtain" editions. Intertwined with the vintage highlights are Ramsey's own.
"He didn't come to change what Pittsburgh stands for. He came to show to belongs in it," the narrator said. "Steel sharpens steel, and the Steelers just got sharper."
Ramsey was traded for All-Pro safety and former Dolphins star Minkah Fitzpatrick, per a league source. The Dolphins also traded tight end Jonnu Smith as well as a 2027 seventh-round pick. Miami will receive a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Steelers.
Per Schefter, Ramsey will get a $1.5 million bump to his salary. He will make $26.6 million in 2025-26. Fitzpatrick was selected by Miami in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.
No More Oranges
In April, Ramsey posted an Instagram Reel of a rotten orange with a message.
The message read, "If you surround yourself with people who are okay with mediocre, you too will start to be okay with it. ... surround yourself with people who desire GREATNESS!"
The message seemed like a strong indication of his feelings toward the Miami organization -- and GM Chris Grier in particular. This was just a week after Grier revealed that the team and Ramsey had agreed to explore potential trades.
The issue seemed to be more of a personal conflict, as Grier himself stated that it wasn't salary related.
Let the Trash-talking Resume
Last week, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel on the "Glory Daze" podcast that Ramsey was a big-time trash-talker in his Jacksonville days.
"Boy, that b---- talk so crazy," said Hill. "That b---- gonna talk about your girl, your mama. Fellas, we know whenever a b---- talk about your mama, you just lose all train of thought. It's like, bump this game off, we finna fight after this, bro. So, Ramsey, man, like he probably got the best of me in trash talk. ... We cool now, we cool now bro, we trying to win, but before when he was in Jacksonville? Crazy."
Hill made it clear that he wanted to keep Ramsey in South Florida. He told Manziel the two were set to "hang out" this week.
The Dolphins are scheduled to play in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football on Dec. 15.