Dolphins Could Be Without Two Key Defenders Against Bengals
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins are adamant that their goal the rest of the 2025 season despite being eliminated from playoff contention is trying to win every game, but it looks like they might have to try to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals without two of their best defensive players.
Their injury report after practice Thursday indicated that both linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not work after they both were estimated as DNP on the injury report that followed their walk-through Wednesday.
Brooks (ankle/knee) and Fitzpatrick (calf) both were injured during the 28-15 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and we've reached the stage of the season — particularly with Miami eliminated — where the team will exercise even more caution than normal.
One factor with Brooks, though, is that he currently leads the NFL in tackles and may want to try to play through an injury to win that title.
The only other player who didn't practice Thursday was special teams standout Isaiah Johnson, who is dealing with a knee injury.
Jason Sanders practiced Thursday on a limited basis, a couple of hours after special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said no decision had been made as to whether the longtime Dolphins kicker or his replacement Riley Patterson would kick against the Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The one change on the injury report Thursday involved DB/special teams standout Elijah Campbell, who was limited after being estimated as DNP after the walk-through. He missed the game against Pittsburgh because of knee/ankle injuries.
Rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was limited in practice Thursday after being estimated the same way after the walk-through as he deals with a shoulder injury.
The Dolphins had eight players again listed on the injury report as full participants: RB De'Von Achane (ribs), OL Larry Borom (illness), LS Joe Cardona (hamstring), CB Rasul Douglas (foot), LB Cameron Goode (knee), RB Ollie Gordon (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/groins) and OL Andrew Meyer (tricep).
BENGALS INJURY REPORT
The only change on the Cincinnati injury report involved tight end Noah Fant, who was a limited participant Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.
The Bengals had four players miss a second consecutive practice because of ankle issues — defensive tackles B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins and Joseph Ossai, along with wide receiver Charlie Jones.
The only change on the Cincinnati injury report besides Fant involved another tight end, Drew Sample, who was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Among the other players on the Bengals injury report were WR Tee Higgins, who was limited because of a concussion; QB Joe Burrow, listed as a full participant despite a knee injury; and first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who also was listed as a full participant while dealing with a knee injury.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage:
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL