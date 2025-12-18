Dolphins Could Be Without Two Key Defenders Against Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are adamant that their goal the rest of the 2025 season despite being eliminated from playoff contention is trying to win every game, but it looks like they might have to try to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals without two of their best defensive players.

Their injury report after practice Thursday indicated that both linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not work after they both were estimated as DNP on the injury report that followed their walk-through Wednesday.

Brooks (ankle/knee) and Fitzpatrick (calf) both were injured during the 28-15 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and we've reached the stage of the season — particularly with Miami eliminated — where the team will exercise even more caution than normal.

One factor with Brooks, though, is that he currently leads the NFL in tackles and may want to try to play through an injury to win that title.

The only other player who didn't practice Thursday was special teams standout Isaiah Johnson, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Jason Sanders practiced Thursday on a limited basis, a couple of hours after special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said no decision had been made as to whether the longtime Dolphins kicker or his replacement Riley Patterson would kick against the Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The one change on the injury report Thursday involved DB/special teams standout Elijah Campbell, who was limited after being estimated as DNP after the walk-through. He missed the game against Pittsburgh because of knee/ankle injuries.

Rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was limited in practice Thursday after being estimated the same way after the walk-through as he deals with a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins had eight players again listed on the injury report as full participants: RB De'Von Achane (ribs), OL Larry Borom (illness), LS Joe Cardona (hamstring), CB Rasul Douglas (foot), LB Cameron Goode (knee), RB Ollie Gordon (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/groins) and OL Andrew Meyer (tricep).

BENGALS INJURY REPORT

The only change on the Cincinnati injury report involved tight end Noah Fant, who was a limited participant Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.

The Bengals had four players miss a second consecutive practice because of ankle issues — defensive tackles B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins and Joseph Ossai, along with wide receiver Charlie Jones.

The only change on the Cincinnati injury report besides Fant involved another tight end, Drew Sample, who was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

Among the other players on the Bengals injury report were WR Tee Higgins, who was limited because of a concussion; QB Joe Burrow, listed as a full participant despite a knee injury; and first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who also was listed as a full participant while dealing with a knee injury.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: