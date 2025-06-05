Ramsey Two-Trade Scenario Not a First for Dolphins
This situation with Jalen Ramsey is a little bit of deja vu all over again for the Miami Dolphins.
As in, this isn't the first time they're looking at trading a talented player shortly after acquiring him the same way.
It hasn't happened yet, but all indications remain that the Dolphins will trade Ramsey at some point, reportedly the result of a fractured relationship between player and coach and/or management.
And what history shows is that the Dolphins shouldn't expect to get the same return they gave up for Ramsey.
THE MOST RECENT EXAMPLES
The two positions that tend to produce the biggest personalities — if that's the right way to frame it — are wide receiver and cornerback, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that those were the positions involved the previous times the Dolphins dealt with trading a player shortly after acquiring him via trade.
The most recent example of that came in 2012 when the Dolphins traded wide receiver Brandon Marshall to the Chicago Bears in exchange for two third-round picks, two years after they gave the Denver Broncos two second-round picks to land him.
Like Ramsey, Marshall made the Pro Bowl once in his two Dolphins seasons, and like Ramsey, it wasn't production that led Marshall to being traded.
Long before that, in 1991, the Dolphins traded cornerback Tim McKyer to the Atlanta Falcons for picks in the third and 12th rounds (the draft went that long back then). That came only one year after the Dolphins acquired him from the San Francisco 49ers for picks in the second and 11th rounds, and McKyer played Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback for Miami in 1990 when the team went 12-4, but legendary coach Don Shula was annoyed enough by his outspoken nature that he sent him packing after only one season.
OTHER DOLPHINS PLAYERS WHO CAME AND WENT VIA TRADE
All told, our research shows 10 players the Dolphins acquired and then relinquished via trade, and in no instance did the return match the price paid.
That obviously makes sense, considering each player had more wear and tear after spending time in Miami.
Here's the complete list:
RB Cookie Gilchrist — Acquired via trade in 1966, traded in 1967
(Gave up 3rd- and 5th-round picks in 1966; part of a seven-player trade in 1967)
TE Bill Cronin — Acquired via trade in 1966, traded in 1967
(Gave up an 8th-round pick in 1966; traded for DT Ray Jacobs in 1967)
WR Marlin Briscoe — Acquired via trade in 1972, traded in 1975
(Gave up a 1st-round pick in 1972; part of a four-player deal in 1975)
CB Tim McKyer — Acquired via trade in 1990, traded in 1991
(Gave up 2th- and 11th-round picks in 1990; traded for 3rd- and 12th-round picks in 1991)
QB Cade McNown — Acquired via trade in 2001, traded in 2002
(Gave up two 6th-round picks for McNown and a 7th-round pick in 2001; traded for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2002)
QB A.J. Feeley — Acquired via trade in 2004, traded in 2005
(Gave up a 2nd-round pick in 2004; traded along with a 6th-round pick for QB Cleo Lemon in 2005)
WR Brandon Marshall — Acquired via trade in 2010, traded in 2012
(Gave up two 2nd-round picks in 2010; traded for two 3rd-round picks in 2012)
WR Kenny Stills — Acquired via trade in 2015, traded in 2019
(Gave up LB Dannell Ellerbe and a 3rd-round pick in 2015; part of the Laremy Tunsil trade in 2019)
LB Kiko Alonso — Acquired via trade in 2016, traded in 2019
(Gave up the 8th overall pick for Alonso, CB Byron Maxwell and the 13th overall pick in 2016; traded for LB Vince Biegel in 2019)
DE Robert Quinn — Acquired via trade in 2018, traded in 2019
(Gave up 4th- and 6th-round picks for Quinn and a 6th-round pick in 2018; traded for a 6th-round pick in 2019)