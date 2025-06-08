Ramsey Won't Attend Mandatory Minicamp as Trade Talks Continue
To nobody’s surprise, Miami Dolphins fans shouldn’t expect to see cornerback Jalen Ramsey at mandatory minicamp this week.
Ramsey will stay away from the team while it looks to trade the star cornerback, following the two sides falling out, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel stayed away from truly addressing his relationship with Ramsey during Organized Team Activities the past two weeks, so there hasn’t been any indication the sides have reconciled in any way.
“I don’t really check in on it on the day to day,” McDaniel said about Ramsey trade negotiations last week. “Zero has changed on my end, so I’ll let Chris [Grier] work, and I’m diligently coaching.”
Usually when players miss mandatory minicamp, they're fined for each day. However, given that tensions between the Dolphins and Ramsey already are high, it's possible the Dolphins were on board with Ramsey staying away and would waive any fines.
Ramsey was among the three players not spotted during the two OTAs open to the media besides newcomer James Daniels, who is recovering from a 2024 Achilles injury. The others were team MVP Zach Sieler and tight end Jonnu Smith, who both likely are seeking new contracts.
There has been no indication either will skip the minicamp, though it's also possible either or both could attend but not practice.
What’s The Holdup on Trading Ramsey?
Working out a trade involving Ramsey is easier said than done because of his age and the $21 million in guaranteed salary he's got coming in 2025 after the Dolphins already paid him a $4 million roster bonus in March.
Although teams like the Rams have been rumored to be interested in acquiring the veteran cornerback, Ramsey’s contract will likely scare away several teams that could use him this season.
Plus, the Dolphins will likely try to hold out for as much compensation as possible. However, given that the team lacks any leverage and Ramsey is older, it’s hard to imagine them getting a lot in return.
ESPN recently did an exercise where multiple NFL writers predicted what the Dolphins could get in return for Ramsey, and the options were not overly impressive. The predictions ranged from a fourth-round pick to speculation about Ramsey getting cut.
Obviously, these NFL writers might be off the mark, but it’s hard to imagine them being too wrong at the moment.
Teams aren’t usually lining up to acquire an aging player with a big personality and contract at a position that historically has a significant dropoff when players get older. Ramsey comes with a lot of baggage.
Ultimately, the Dolphins might be better off holding onto Ramsey as long as possible. There’s always a chance another team’s starting cornerback gets injured during training camp. That could create the necessary momentum for the Dolphins to get something meaningful back for their best defensive back.