Ranking the AFC East Defensive Line Situations
Taking stock of every roster in the AFC East to see where each team stands at the end of the offseason program.
There were a lot of significant additions along AFC East defensive lines this offseason, whether it be high picks like Kenneth Grant or high-profile veterans like Joey Bosa and Milton Williams, not to mention the return of talented Christian Barmore after a year on the sidelines.
BUFFALO BILLS
On the roster: DE Joey Bosa, DE A.J. Epenesa, DE Hayden Harris, DE Michael Hoecht, DE Greg Rousseau, DE Paris Shand, DE Javon Solomon, DT DeWayne Carter, DT Marcus Harris, DT DaQuan Jones, DT Zion Logue, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DT Ed Oliver, DT Casey Rogers, DT Deone Walker, EDGE Landon Jackson
Offseason moves: Signed DE Greg Rousseau to a four-year contract extension ... signed Joey Bosa as a free agent ... signed DE Michael Hoecht as a UFA from the Los Angeles Rams ... signed DT Larry Ogunjobi as a UFA from the Pittsburgh Steelers ... selected DT T.J. Sanders in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft ... selected DE Landon Jackson in the third round ... selected DT Deone Walker in the fourth round ... claimed DT Casey Rogers off waivers from the New York Giants ... signed DT Marcus Harris as a free agent
Offseason losses: DE Dawuane Smoot, DT Austin Johnson, DT Quinton Jefferson
Projected opening-day starters: DE A.J. Epenesa, DT Ed Oliver, DT DaQuan Jones, DE Greg Rousseau
2024 stats: Rushing average allowed 4.5; 39 sacks
Outlook: The Bills already had a pretty solid defensive line, even if a bit inconsistent last season, but they went all out to replenish the position in the offseason with three picks in the first four rounds and the additions of veterans Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht, though the latter two will miss the start of the regular season while they serve NFL suspensions. This has the makings of perhaps the deepest defensive line in the NFL, to the point where it might not even matter if the Bills don't get much out of former third overall pick Joey Bosa.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
On the roster: DE Matt Dickerson, DT Zeek Biggers, DT Matthew Butler, DT Kenneth Grant, DT Alex Huntley, DT Benito Jones, DT Jordan Phillips, DT Zach Sieler, DT Ben Stille
Offseason moves: Re-signed Benito Jones as an unrestricted free agent ... selected Kenneth Grant in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft ... selected Jordan Phillips in the fifth round ... selected Zeek Biggers in the seventh round ... claimed Matthew Butler off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders ... signed Alex Huntley as an undrafted rookie free agent ... signed Ben Stille as a free agent ... waived Neil Farrell
Offseason losses: Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand
Projected opening-day starters: DT Zach Sieler, DT Benito Jones, DT Kenneth Grant
2024 stats: Rushing average allowed 4.4, 35 sacks
Outlook: The Dolphins' desire to get more physical and younger most definitely was on display with the selections of not one, not two but three defensive linemen in the draft. Unless the Dolphins add a veteran at some point, they're asking for an awful lot from their rookies for a unit that sustained a big loss with the departure of Calais Campbell.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
On the roster: DE Truman Jones, DE Keion White, DE Milton Williams, DL Wilfried Pene, DL Khyiris Tonga, DT Christian Barmore, DT Joshua Farmer, DT Isaiah Iton, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DT Jahvaree Ritzie, DT Jaquelin Roy
Offseason moves: Traded DT Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints ... Signed DT Milton Williams as a UFA from the Philadelphia Eagles ... signed DT Khyiris Tonga as a UFA ... released DL Marcus Harris ... selected DT Joshua Farmer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... selected DE Bradyn Swinson in the fifth round of the 2025 draft ... signed DDT Jahvaree Ritzie as an undrafted rookie free agent ... signed Isaiah Iton and Wilfried Pene as free agents
Offseason losses: DT Davon Godchaux, DT Daniel Ekuale
Projected opening-day starters: Keion White, Christian Barmore, Milton Williams
2024 stats: Rushing average allowed 4.4, 28 sacks
Outlook: The Patriots will have — or at least hope to have — a new-look defensive line in Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach, and this is a group with a lot of potential if Barmore can bounce back after missing all of 2024 because of blood clot issues. Fresh off a brilliant Super Bowl performance for the Eagles, Williams was among the most highly coveted defensive line free agents on the market. Farmer could provide depth as a rookie fourth-round pick.
NEW YORK JETS
On the roster: DE Michael Fletcher, DE Kingsley Jonathan, DE Ja'Markis Weston, DL Tyler Baron, DL Micheal Clemons, DL Byron Cowart, DL Phidarian Mathis, DL Fatorma Mulbah, DL Derrick Nnadi, DL Leonard Taylor III, DL Jay Tufele, DL Eric Watts, DL Rashad Weaver, DL Quinnen Williams, DT Payton Page, EDGE Will McDonald IV, Braiden McGregor
Offseason moves: Signed Byron Cowart as an unrestricted free agent ... signed Jay Tufele as a UFA ... signed Derrick Nnadi as a free agent ... selected Tyler Baron in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Fatorma Mulbah, Ja'Markis Weston and Payton Page as undrafted free agents
Offseason losses: Javon Kinlaw, Leki Fotu
Projected opening-day starters: Quinnen Williams, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald IV, Derrick Nnadi
2024 stats: Rushing average allowed 4.1, 403 sacks
Outlook: The star of the group undeniably is Quinnen Williams, who is an elite defensive lineman and a tone-setter in the middle. McDonald could move into stardom after finishing with 10.5 sacks in 2024 following a very quiet rookie season as a first-round pick. Nnadi comes over after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he showed flashes.
RANKING THE AFC EAST D-LINE SITUATIONS
Yep, there's definitely a theme here, one that helps explain why the Buffalo Bills have dominated the division.
There are an awful lot of talented defensive linemen around the AFC East, but it's Buffalo that's clearly got the most. Conversely, the Dolphins have the most question marks because of all the youth in its lineup.
This might be where the gap is most significant between Miami and Buffalo, though that could change if Kenneth Grant and the other Dolphins draft picks develop quickly.
The call: 1. Buffalo; 2. N.Y. Jets; 3. New England; 4. Miami