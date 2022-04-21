Ranking the AFC East Linebacker Situations, Pre-Draft Edition

Where the Miami Dolphins stand among their division rivals at linebacker after the first wave of free agency

After the first wave of free agency, it's a good time to revisit every AFC East team's roster and see where everybody stands at each position.

At linebacker, there were some significant moves made, and they included one big acquisition for Buffalo and some high-profile departures in New England.

Let's examine each team's situation before we proceed with our AFC East ranking of the linebacker situations.

BUFFALO BILLS

On the roster: Tyrel Dodson, Tremaine Edmunds, Joe Giles-Harris, Marquel Lee, Tyler Matakevich, Matt Milano, Von Miller, Andre Smith

Offseason moves: Signed Von Miller to a six-year contract as an unrestricted free agent from the L.A. Rams ... signed Marquel Lee to a one-year contract as a UFA from Las Vegas ... released A.J. Klein

Projected opening-day starters: Von Miller, Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano

2021 stats: Team — Rushing average allowed per play, 4.22 (11th in NFL); sacks per pass attempts, 7.92 percent (6th); Individual — Tremaine Edmunds, 108 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 INT; Matt Milano, 86 tackles, 3 sacks, 15 TFL

Outlook: The Bills made one of the biggest moves of the offseason not involving a quarterback when they signed Von Miller after he helped the Rams win the Super Bowl after they acquired him in a trade with Denver. The hope is that he'll bring a pass-rushing element that was missing at key moments last year. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are two upper-echelon starters, even though Edmunds didn't necessarily have a great 2021 season.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

On the roster: Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Darius Hodge, Calvin Munson, Jaelan Phillips, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Brennan Scarlett, Andrew Van Ginkel

Offseason moves: Re-signed Elandon Roberts to a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent ... re-signed Duke Riley to a one-year contract as a UFA ... re-signed Sam Eguavoen to a one-year contract as a UFA ... re-signed Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract as a UFA ... Vince Biegel became an unrestricted free agent

Projected opening-day starters: Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips

2021 stats: Team — Rushing average allowed per play, 4.39 (18th in NFL); sacks per pass attempts, 7.89 percent (7th); Individual — Jerome Baker 92 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 9 TFL; Elandon Roberts, 83 tackles, 6 TFL; Andrew Van Ginkel, 71 tackles, 4 sacks, 9 TFL; Jaelan Phillips, 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks

Outlook: If such records exist, we'd have to think the Dolphins might have set some sort of record by re-signing four unrestricted free agents at one position. The goal was pretty obvious, to keep as intact as possible all levels of the defense. It's why we suggested it wouldn't even be a surprise if the Dolphins ended up bringing back Vince Biegel as well. The Dolphins have some good talent here, but it could reach another level if Jaelan Phillips can build on his rookie season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

On the roster: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall, Anfernee Jennings, Matthew Judon, Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone, Raekwon McMillan, Ronnie Perkins, Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson

Offseason moves: Acquired Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Chase Winovich ... re-signed Ja'Whaun Bentley to a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent ... released Kyle Van Noy ... Dont'a Hightower became an unrestricted free agent ... Jamie Collins became a UFA

Projected opening-day starters: Matthew Judon, Mack Wilson, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche

2021 stats: Team — Rushing average allowed per play, 4.53 (25th in NFL); sacks per pass attempts, 6.69 percent (16th); Individual — Ja'Whaun Bentley, 109 tackles, 3 FF; Matthew Judon, 60 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 14 TFL; Josh Uche, 12 tackles, 3 sacks

Outlook: The Patriots lost an awful lot of star power at this position in the offseason with the departures of Van Noy, Hightower and Collins, though the team was looking to get faster at linebacker. Judon is the marquee player in the group and he had a big first season for the Patriots, though he faded a bit down the stretch. This overall is one of the most unproven linebacker groups the Patriots have fielded in years.

NEW YORK JETS

On the roster: Jacob Martin, C.J. Mosley, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams

Offseason moves: Signed Jacob Martin to a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent from Houston ... lost Jarrad Davis as an unrestricted free agent (Detroit) ... B.J. Goodson became a UFA ... traded Blake Cashman to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round pick

Projected opening-day starters: C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Jacob Martin

2021 stats: Team — Rushing average allowed per play, 4.48 (24th in NFL); sacks per pass attempts, 5.62 percent (24th); Individual — C.J. Mosley, 168 tackles, 2 sacks;; Quincy Williams, 110 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks

Outlook: With only six linebackers on their current roster, one would expect the Jets to make some additions here at some point. The big move of the offseason was picking up Jacob Martin, who started 14 games and had four sacks for the Houston Texans last season. The Jets will be looking for another solid year from Mosley, who finally contributed after two lost seasons (injury in 2019, COVID opt-out in 2020), and Williams, who broke out in his third NFL season.

RANKING THE AFC EAST LB SITUATIONS

While the Dolphins had the biggest offseason acquisitions in the AFC East on offense, it's difficult to argue with the idea that it was Buffalo that made the most significant move on defense with the signing of Von Miller.

While it's fair to wonder how long he can play at a high level considering he turned 33 in March, he should make a big impact in 2022 and lead a marquee Bills linebacker corps.

It's a close call between the Dolphins and Jets for the second spot, while the Patriots lost established veterans and have some question marks at the position at this time.

The call: 1. Buffalo; 2. Miami; 3. N.Y. Jets; 4. New England

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL.