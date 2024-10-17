Ranking the Remainder of the 2024 Dolphins Games by Degree of Difficulty
The two big NFL trades of this past week affected almost half of the Miami Dolphins' remaining games on their 2024 schedule — five out of 12, to be precise.
The moves involving Davante Adams going from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets and Amari Cooper going from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills further impacted a Miami schedule that already looked different from how it appeared heading into the regular season.
That's the way it always is in the NFL because teams just aren't the same from year to year, some teams are much better than expected and others are much worse.
Before the start of the season, we ranked the Dolphins games by degree of difficulty, but it's time for an update based on the information we have gathered since the start of September.
COUNTING DOWN THE REMAINING DOLPHINS GAMES BY DIFFICULTY
12. Week 12 — vs. New England
The Patriots, it turns out, are just as bad as everyone expected them to be, though there's now a big of intrigue with rookie third overall pick Drake Maye having taken over at quarterback.
11. Week 11 — vs. Las Vegas
Trading away Adams certainly won't help an offense that already was lacking in playmakers and also has a quarterback problem because neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell is a long-term (or even short-term) answer. To make matters worse, former Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is on IR and it's entirely possible, if not likely, his absence will extend beyond the minimum four games and past this game at Hard Rock Stadium.
10. Week 8 — vs. Arizona
The Cardinals look like they'll miss the playoffs once again, but rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. does look impressive. Arizona also was able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers a couple of weeks ago, so this can be a dangerous team.
9. Week 10 — at L.A. Rams (MNF)
It figured the defense would take a step back with Aaron Donald now retired, and it's been as expected. The offense, meanwhile, has had to operate most of the season without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. If they're both in the lineup for this game, the Rams become a lot tougher opponent.
8. Week 17 — at Cleveland (SNF)
There is no game whose outlook has changed as much as this one, and that's because of the massive struggles of the Browns offense, more specifically QB Deshaun Watson. Cleveland has shown no signs of moving on from Watson at this time and there also have been no signs of him being able to get anywhere near his Houston Texans form. This game also very well could wind up getting flexed out of the Sunday night spot, which would make the weather less of a factor.
7. Week 7 — at Indianapolis
The Colts are — as their record says — a middle-of-the-pack group, though injuries have been a factor. Anthony Richardson is a high-risk, high-reward kind of quarterback, and it's difficult to predict which one will be on the field Sunday.
6. Week 14 — vs. N.Y. Jets
The Jets have been a disappointment with their 2-4 record, but the reality is they could be 4-2 with better kicking and the addition of Adams can only help their offense.
5. Week 18 — at N.Y. Jets
If the Dolphins are able to turn their season around, don't be surprised if this game winds up deciding one of the AFC playoff spots.
4. Week 16 — vs. San Francisco
The 49ers have had their issues so far, including losing leads against division opponents L.A. and Arizona, and have been without Christian McCaffrey. This remains a very good team, though maybe not the Super Bowl favorite they were heading into the season.
3. Week 15 — at Houston
Nothing has changed here because the Texans are off to a 5-1 start and they probably still haven't played their best football yet.
2. Week 13 — at Green Bay (TNF)
The Packers survived the massive Week 1 scare with Jordan Love and now look like they're back on track to being an NFC contender.
1. Week 9 — at Buffalo
Yes, this still deserves the top spot, as the Week 2 game proved. And now the Bills have Cooper to help out Josh Allen on top of things.