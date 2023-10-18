Mostert Latest Dolphins Player to Win AFC Award

It's now Raheem Mostert's turn to be honored by the NFL.

The veteran running back became the third different Miami Dolphins player to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Week when he was recognized for his performance in the 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday’s win vs. Carolina.

Mostert had three touchdowns in the 21-point victory, had 17 rushing attempts for 115 yards (6.8 avg.) and two scores, and caught three passes for 17 yards (5.7 avg.) and a touchdown. He was the only player in the NFL to score three touchdowns this week and the only one to record both a rushing and a receiving score.

Mostert has now scored a touchdown in five of Miami’s six games this season and his 11 overall touchdowns and 66 points both lead the league. He has already set career highs with nine rushing touchdowns and 11 overall touchdowns with 11 games still remaining in the season.

DOLPHINS JOIN ELITE CLUB

It’s Mostert’s first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor and with rookie De'Von Achane became the first pair of running backs from the same team to win Offensive Player of the Week honors in the same season since 2016 when Pittsburgh’s DeAngelo Williams (Week 1) and Le’Veon Bell (Week 14) each earned the award.

Achane was honored for his performance in the Week 3 blowout of the Denver Broncos, two weeks after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award for his performance in the Week 1 victory against the L.A. Chargers.

The last time the Dolphins won three AFC Offensive Player of the Week Awards in the same season was in 2016 when running back Jay Ajayi earned the award three times and quarterback Matt Moore earned the honor once. The last time the Dolphins had three different players win AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in a season was 1994 when QB Dan Marino, RB Bernie Parmalee and WR Mark Ingram were recognized.

The Dolphins had three different winners of the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2013 with DE Cameron Wake, DE Olivier Vernon and DB Michael Thomas.

