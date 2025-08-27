Recapping the Wednesday Moves ... Plus More Former Dolphins Updates
The shaping of the Miami Dolphins roster continued in full force Wednesday, with moves in the morning and afternoon.
The latest official moves involved the signing of veteran tackle Kendall Lamm, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday and wasn't subject to waivers as a vested veteran.
To make room on the active roster, the Dolphins placed third-year cornerback Cam Smith on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness. That will force Smith to miss at least the first four regular season games, and if he returns, he would count against the limit of eight return designations — Dolphins already have used two on Jason Sanders and Andrew Meyer.
The Dolphins placed long-snapper Blake Ferguson on NFI last October and he wound up never returning to the team.
GM Chris Grier announced the Cam Smith move during his annual post-cutdown press conference Wednesday morning.
"With NFI, we don’t really talk about what’s going on," he said. "We’ve had other players here that have done that. Cam had some of his best ball the past two weeks. He’s been really good, so we’ll see what happens. We’ll work through it and then we’ll see what happens down the road.”
PRACTICE SQUAD SIGNINGS
The Dolphins also officially announced 12 of their practice squad players, with the initial group featuring all players who were waived or released Tuesday, except for kicker Riley Patterson.
The other 11 official members of the practice squad are safety John Saunders Jr., cornerback Cornell Armstrong, cornerback B.J. Adams, linebacker Quinton Bell, offensive linemen Braeden Daniels and Josh Priebe, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., tight end Hayden Rucci, wide receiver A.J. Henning and defensive tackle Alex Huntley.
At least three other practice squad additions have been reported, including tight end Greg Dulcich, who was waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday after tying with the NFL lead for preseason touchdowns with three.
Veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. also is reported to be returning to the Dolphins on their practice squad, along with safety Jordan Colbert.
But the Dolphins have to wait until Colbert clears waivers after he was cut Wednesday morning to make room on the active roster for veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.
The Dolphins have 16 spots available on their practice squad unless they bring in a member of the International Player Pathway Program, which they used last year with Dominican tackle Bayron Matos. The Dolphins waived-injured Matos on Tuesday.
FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATES
While the Dolphins didn't have any of their players claimed by another team, a handful of them have signed with different practice squad.
The list includes three recent draft picks — WR Erik Ezukanma (Jacksonville), LB Mohamed Kamara (Tampa Bay) and T Ryan Hayes (Atlanta).
In news involving former Dolphins players:
-- WR Grant DuBose was waived off Buffalo's injured reserve list with an injury settlement.
-- WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. and TE Jack Stoll both were released by the New Orleans Saints.
-- DT Jordan Phillips and S Jordan Poyer both signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad.
-- P Thomas Morstead re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers one day after being released.
-- CB Eli Apple and WR Robbie Chosen signed with the 49ers practice squad.
-- QB Tyler Huntley visited the Baltimore Ravens with the expectation he'll be joining their practice squad.