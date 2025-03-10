Recent Dolphins Draft Pick on the Move
Despite being a third-round pick for the Miami Dolphins, Hunter Long will be remembered for being part of the trade that brought All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida.
Long's own NFL career will take him to a third different team.
After playing the past two seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, Long reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the first day of the 2025 negotiating period.
The contract, per multiple reports, is for a modest $5 million total.
The move to pick up Long had the signature of new Jacksonville GM James Gladstone, who was in the Rams' scouting department when they acquired Long in the Ramsey trade, which also saw the Dolphins give L.A. a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Long finally was able to avoid injury problems in 2024 when he played a full season for the first time in his NFL career.
In those 17 games with two starts, Long had only seven catches — though that came after he had only one career reception in 20 games in his first three seasons combined.
But Long has earned a reputation as a solid blocker at this point in his career.
Long ranked fifth among 74 NFL tight ends in run blocking last season, according to Pro Football Focus, while he was 13th in pass blocking.
He was one of two tight ends with whom Jacksonville agreed to terms Monday, the other being Johnny Mundt of the Minnesota Vikings.
The Jaguars headed into free agency week after releasing veteran pass-catching tight end Evan Engram.
Long was the fifth of seven Dolphins draft picks in 2021, selected after first-round selections Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips and second-round choices Jevon Holland and Liam Eichenberg. The last two picks in that Dolphins draft class were tackle Larnel Coleman and running back Gerrid Doaks, both of them selected in the seventh round.