Report: Dolphins Slated to Play Colts to Open 2025 Season
The Miami Dolphins apparently will be opening the season against a familiar opponent.
The Dolphins will play their first game of the 2025 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to published reports. The Dolphins have won their last four opening games, including last year’s win against another AFC South opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This will be the second season in a row the Dolphins will travel to face the Colts. Miami played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 7 last season, a game which the Dolphins lost 16-10. Tyler Huntley started that game before leaving with an injury, leading to Tim Boyle finishing the game.
Fans likely will recall the game ended with Boyle throwing the ball out of bounds with just seconds left on the clock instead of giving the team a chance at a miracle comeback.
When the teams played last season, the Dolphins got their first look at Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Miami did a good job containing the passer, as he finished the game completing 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.
However, there’s a chance the Dolphins won’t see Richardson in Week 1. The Colts signed former Vikings and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason to compete with Richardson for the starting job.
The Dolphins also will face a new Colts defense in Week 1. Indianapolis replaced its defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, with former Dolphins assistant Lou Anarumo, who had a successful run with the Bengals before their defense bottomed out last season.
The last time the Dolphins beat the Colts was on Nov. 10, 2021, when they secured a 16-12 home victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in passing that day, and Jason Sanders made three field goals to secure the win.
The Dolphins are 3-0 in seasons openers against the Colts, with victories in 1993, 1997 and 1998, the last game marking Peyton Manning's NFL debut.
The Dolphins also reportedly will face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. If true, it would be the second consecutive season the Dolphins and Bills played on Thursday, both times early in the season.
Last season, the teams met at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2, and it was the game where Tua Tagovailoa suffered his first injury of the season and the Dolphins were soundly beaten 31-10.
Additionally, the team’s Week 11 game in Madrid, Spain, against the Washington Commanders was confirmed Tuesday.