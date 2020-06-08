Dolphins Rookies Could Be Headed to South Florida Soon

The NFL sent out another memo to all the teams Monday in relation to the coronavirus, and this one dealt with precautions to be taken once players are allowed in each team's facility.

While no timetable was indicated in the memo, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported there have been discussions between the league and the players' association about allowing rookies and certain veterans to show up at their team facility sometime in June.

The one veteran newcomer who ended last season on injured reserve and would need a physical is safety Kavon Frazier, who came over from the Dallas Cowboys.

Running back Jordan Howard, another free agent acquisition, did not play in the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff loss against the Seattle Seahawks because of a shoulder injury, so he also would need a physical.

The report from Pelissero meshes with what SI NFL reporter Albert Breer wrote on his Monday Morning Quarterback Column.

So could some players return to team facilities before June 26? The answer is yes, it’s possible, though maybe not likely. If players are allowed back in, what has been discussed is having it be rookies and new veterans, allowing those guys to take physicals and close the loop on their rookie contracts, free agent deals or trades.

The Dolphins have 21 rookies on their roster, split almost evenly among draft picks and undrafted free agents.

The draft picks are Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley, Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver, Blake Ferguson and Malcolm Perry.

The list of undrafted rookie free agents is comprised of WR Matt Cole, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, DT Benito Jones, T Nick Kaltmayer, DT Ray Lima, WR Kirk Merritt, DE Tyshun Render, C Donell Stanley and TE Bryce Sterk.

Among the protocols mentioned in the memo:

• Locker rooms to be reconfigured to permit people being 6 feet apart.

• Meetings must be conducted virtually when possible.

• Helmets, shoulder pads and other equipment to be disinfected after each game.

• Masks required except when interfering with "athletic activities."