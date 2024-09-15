All Dolphins

Report: Tua Not Thinking Retirement

The Miami Dolphins quarterback is dealing with his third diagnosed concussion in two years.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will meet with neurologists early this week after his third diagnosed concussion in two years but has no intention of retiring.

Rapoport said, "My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire" Sunday morning during "NFL GameDay on NFL Network, following" a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Tagovailoa was going to meet with neurologists.

Per Schefter, the idea is for Tagovailoa to get some clarity on the severity of his latest concussion and the cumulative effects of his concussion history, all with the goal of making the best and most informed decision about his future.

Tagovailoa was injured in the third quarter of the Dolphins' 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night when he lowered his head and barreled into safety Damar Hamlin's chest at the end of a 6-yard scramble on a fourth-and-4 play.

Along with the contact with Hamlin, Tagovailoa's head hit the turf after he went down.

TUA AND THE CONCUSSION PROTOCOL

Tagovailoa is now in the concussion protocol for the third time. According to CBS Sports, he's among at least ten players since 2019 to enter the protocol at least three times, but he's the only quarterback in the group.

The first two instances for Tua both occurred in 2022 when he was diagnosed with a concussion in another Thursday night game, that one against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then the day after the game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

The Return-To-Participate concussion protocol involves five steps.

  • Phase One is Symptom-Limited Activity, which includes limited stretching, team meetings, and/or film study.
  • Phase Two is Aerobic Exercise, which adds graduated cardiovascular exercise, such as the stationary bike or treadmill.
  • Phase Three adds football-specific exercise and the ability to practice for 30 minutes or less.
  • Phase Four adds "club-based non-contact training drills," such as throwing, catching, and running.
  • The fifth and final phase involves clearance for full football activity.

While former players and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce opined that Tua should retire after this latest concussion, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel strongly said that neither he nor anybody else should speculate about Tua's future.

Asked what he told Tagovailoa before the quarterback walked to the locker room after being injured, McDaniel said, "I told him he's the starting quarterback of his family and to go in the locker room, take a deep breath, and I'll see you soon."

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News