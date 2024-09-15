Report: Tua Not Thinking Retirement
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will meet with neurologists early this week after his third diagnosed concussion in two years but has no intention of retiring.
Rapoport said, "My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire" Sunday morning during "NFL GameDay on NFL Network, following" a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Tagovailoa was going to meet with neurologists.
Per Schefter, the idea is for Tagovailoa to get some clarity on the severity of his latest concussion and the cumulative effects of his concussion history, all with the goal of making the best and most informed decision about his future.
Tagovailoa was injured in the third quarter of the Dolphins' 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night when he lowered his head and barreled into safety Damar Hamlin's chest at the end of a 6-yard scramble on a fourth-and-4 play.
Along with the contact with Hamlin, Tagovailoa's head hit the turf after he went down.
TUA AND THE CONCUSSION PROTOCOL
Tagovailoa is now in the concussion protocol for the third time. According to CBS Sports, he's among at least ten players since 2019 to enter the protocol at least three times, but he's the only quarterback in the group.
The first two instances for Tua both occurred in 2022 when he was diagnosed with a concussion in another Thursday night game, that one against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then the day after the game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.
The Return-To-Participate concussion protocol involves five steps.
- Phase One is Symptom-Limited Activity, which includes limited stretching, team meetings, and/or film study.
- Phase Two is Aerobic Exercise, which adds graduated cardiovascular exercise, such as the stationary bike or treadmill.
- Phase Three adds football-specific exercise and the ability to practice for 30 minutes or less.
- Phase Four adds "club-based non-contact training drills," such as throwing, catching, and running.
- The fifth and final phase involves clearance for full football activity.
While former players and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce opined that Tua should retire after this latest concussion, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel strongly said that neither he nor anybody else should speculate about Tua's future.
Asked what he told Tagovailoa before the quarterback walked to the locker room after being injured, McDaniel said, "I told him he's the starting quarterback of his family and to go in the locker room, take a deep breath, and I'll see you soon."