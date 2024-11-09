Robinson Ready to Turn a Corner?
The Miami Dolphins loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 featured a huge milestone for one of the team's most important young players.
Chop Robinson recorded his first NFL sack, dropping Josh Allen late in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 30-27 loss. The Dolphins drafted Robinson 21st overall this past offseason, hoping he would ignite their pass rush.
“I was excited in the moment, and then as soon as I finished, I knew I had to line back up because they were going hurry-up offense,” Robinson told reporters about his first career sack this week. “It was the last two minutes of the game, so I had to get back into it.”
He beat Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins with a speed-to-power move, which is, by far, Robinson’s best pass-rush move right now. Robinson had plenty of time to beat Dawkins because the Dolphins secondary prevented Allen from hitting his preferred first read on the play.
Dawkins also looked like he stumbled out of his stance, giving Robinson an edge. Still, Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver thinks Robinson deserves plenty of credit.
“Let’s not take anything away from the kid’s sack and blame it on the lack of technique by Dawkins,” Weaver told reporters this week. “He got chopped up is what happened."
Robinson’s first sack was a long time coming, as he had gotten close several times throughout the season, including a rep in Miami’s Week 2 game vs. Buffalo, where Robinson fell down right before getting to Allen.
Despite it taking nine weeks to record his first sack, Robinson wasn’t feeling any pressure to live up to his draft-day status.
“No, I wouldn’t put pressure on myself about it because I know a lot of people on the outside don’t really understand what it takes,” Robinson said. “They can’t really come out here and try to do what I do, so it’s different. So, I don’t really pay attention to it. I just go out there and play football.”
Reviewing Robinson’s Full Season
The Penn State product was viewed as a raw prospect coming out of school, but he’s been forced to play a lot of snaps because of injuries to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
Those opportunities have allowed Robinson to learn on the job. Although his first sack wasn’t until last week’s game, he has been disruptive up front.
Robinson ranks third among rookie pass rushers who have taken at least 75 pass-rush snaps in pressure rate at 12.1 percent. Ironically, the two players Robinson trails are Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, who Miami will face Monday night.
Robinson is also third on the Dolphins in total pressures with 12, trailing Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell, who are tied for first with 18 total pressures, according to PFF.
Weaver seems happy with Robinson’s play this season.
“I just think Chop is continuing to grow,” Weaver said. “And I’ve said this from Day 1. It’s unfortunate he hasn’t had the sack numbers, but the thing I love most about the kid is, as I said, his approach to work. Like he is out there every single day just trying to listen to all the wisdom that he’s getting from both coaches and players alike.
"Bradley Chubb is out there working with him. I know Coach (Ryan) Crow and Coach (Sean) Ryan do a tremendous job. I think even Terron Armstead has talked to him a little bit about some stuff, so he’s taking all that in. Trying to figure out what he can use particularly with his specific skill set, and we’re starting to see some of the benefits of that on Sunday.”
If Robinson wants to get more sacks this season, he’ll have to get stronger. Many of Robinson’s best pass-rush reps start with his elite speed, which gives him an early advantage.
However, once the opposing tackle recovers and gets his hands on Robinson, he struggles to maintain his balance and get to the quarterback. Getting stronger would also allow Robinson to become a better run defender.
Poor run defense was one of the biggest knocks on Robinson coming out of college, and he wasn’t off to a good start with Miami. However, there are some signs he’s improving.
Robinson has recorded two of his three tackles for loss in the last two weeks, including one against the Cardinals in Week 8. To be fair, Robinson was unblocked on that play, but hustling is an important part of defending the run.
Besides adding some strength to his game, Robinson needs to become a better tackler. His 30 percent missed tackled percentage is fifth-highest on the Dolphins, according to TruMedia.
Robinson knows improving his run defense is the path to getting more opportunities to rush the passer.
“I feel good. I feel like once I stop the run, then pass rush is what I love to do, and that’s everything,” Robinson said. “So I earned it; I earned the right to pass rush, and when that happens, I can just go out there and be free.”
For now, Robinson is playing exactly like anyone should have expected based on his college tape. He was a developmental prospect and has spent most of the season making mistakes but flashing potential with his elite athletic ability.
If the game against the Bills is any indication, Robinson might be turning the corner to becoming a more potent, productive threat off the edge.