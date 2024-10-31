All Dolphins

'Salty Tua' Comments Draw Reaction From Former NFL Players

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa got a little testy when asked about the dropped shotgun snap.

Scott Salomon

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts to knock the ball out of the end zone after a safety against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts to knock the ball out of the end zone after a safety against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
There was a little bit of "Salty Tua" on Wednesday, and the Miami Dolphins quarterback's comments didn't go unnoticed by a couple of former NFL players, one of them former teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tagovailoa was questioned about the mishandled snaps on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, which resulted in a 28-27 loss.

"It's as simple as catching the ball in the gun. I would say I'm a pretty good shortstop guy; I have pretty good vision; I have pretty good hands," Tagovailoa said. "I'd like to see a lot of other people go in the back there and try to catch that ball, too.

"You've seen it — it wasn't 'Brew's' [Aaron Brewer] best and Brew knows he can get it better, but it wasn't my best as well. But I'm just saying to give perspective, it's not as easy as what it looked like sitting down on your couch eating chips."

Tagovailoa took ownership of the first exchange, which he dropped in the first half.

"The under-center one?" Tagovailoa said. "That was just my fault, that was just my fault."

Fitzpatrick, who was Tagovailoa's teammate in 2020, chimed in on social media.

"I think this is the definition of getting 'chippy,'" Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick, who provides analysis on Amazon Prime for Thursday Night Football telecasts, was present at two of the three games Tagovailoa was forced to leave with concussions. After Tagovailoa was concussed in the Buffalo game during Week 2, Fitzpatrick voiced his support for his friend and former teammate's decision to return.

Then it was former NFL offensive lineman Justin Pugh's turn to weigh in, pointing out the fact that one of the folks watching games while eating potato chips just might be called upon at some point to protect Tua.

You know, kind of like what happened with Pugh last season when he came off his couch to sign with the New York Giants in October.

Scott Salomon
