Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Beckham, Cracraft, Grier and More
Part 2 of the pre-Texans game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Michael McDonald:
Hello Alain. Thanks, as always for the mailbag, podcast and info! Now with Beckham gone and other WR injuries abounding, wouldn't this be the perfect time for a big-bodied WR to step up and justify the resources spent on him? I'm talking about Erik Ezukanma. His name is never mentioned anymore. Is it safe to now call him a complete bust?
Hey Michael, it’s probably a little premature to call him a “complete bust,” but it sure is looking like a pick that’s not going to pan out. Also remember he was a fourth-round pick, not a first-round selection.
From Ed Hafner:
Glad to see that the OBJ experiment is over! I don't think he ever really fit in here. My question is with as important as the fullback seems to be to our running game, why do we not have a suitable back for when Ingold is banged up?
Hey Ed, having two fullbacks on the 53 would be a luxury, especially when you consider the limited amount of snaps Ingold gets when he’s healthy. Besides, when Ingold is not there, the Dolphins can use Julian Hill or Durham Smythe is an H-back capacity. Lastly, the focus lately has been on the passing game.
From Ed Helinski:
In retrospect, what did Odell actually bring to the table for the Dolphins? And if you’re aware, what was his personality like in the locker room?
Hey Ed, never heard one peep about any issues whatsoever, and that was a bad rap on Beckham all along. Just because he’s got outside interests doesn’t make him a locker room problem. What he brought to the Dolphins was the possibility of being another good option for the passing game, but him starting behind because of his offseason knee surgery was a problem and then he just didn’t show much burst. But there was no underlying reason he wasn’t used very much.
From Ricky Rod:
Does the Dolphins Organization keep tabs on the narratives about the team on social media in regards to Chris Grier?
Hey Ricky, two quick things here. First, teams have very aware of everything that’s said and written about the organization, but more so from the media than from fans (sorry). Second, I don’t think the Dolphins or other organizations make decisions based on “narratives” with extraordinarily rare exceptions.
From David Nastali:
What’s happening with Cracraft? Thought he was going to be some kind of savior when he returned … or at least make an impact?
Hey David, I think the impact of Cracraft’s return always felt overstated to me because he’s a complementary player, albeit a solid one who doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and is a good blocker for the running game. As I wrote in the aftermath of the O.J. Beckham move, I would suspect his playing time and role might increase a bit down the stretch.
From Erik:
How does the team plan to address tackling issues going forward, and do they see any personnel changes going forward?
Hey Erik, the only way to address tackling issues is to keep harping on fundamentals because it’s not like they’re suddenly going to have tackling practices at this time of year. And, no, I do not see any personnel changes on defense other than Bradley Chubb possibly getting snaps at outside linebacker if he becomes ready to contribute.
From Richard Long:
Question I keep coming back to: You were 11-6 last season. Why would you not run it back with same core and add some depth like Campbell and Robinson versus not re-signing guys you drafted and developed such as Wilkins, Hunt, Van Ginkel and Brandon Jones. Salary cap is easy out.
Hey Richard, yes, salary cap is an easy out … because it’s the reality. The Dolphins simply couldn’t give big contracts to everybody because the idea of “running it back” needs to include the new contracts given to Tua, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey, though the argument could be made they didn’t need to do anything with Hill and Ramsey because they had multiple years left on their contracts. You just cannot pay everybody big money, and the Dolphins made the decision it wasn’t wise money to spend what it would have taken to retain Wilkins and Hunt, for example. And I absolutely can’t fault them for that. I can’t argue AVG or Brandon Jones, though I would say that Jones is playing above and beyond his performances in Miami.
From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark:
Every time a local expert on your show picks the Dolphins, we get crushed, annihilated, slaughtered, turned into the poutine of fate. Is it time to try some reverse jinxing and pick the opposition every week? How about Texans 30, Dolphins 17?
Hey PBMA, sounds like a solid strategy to me. And don’t hate me for picking the Dolphins again this week. I legitimately this matchup is a good one for them.
From Mario:
Why are the Dolphins? Thanks, I'll hang up and listen.
Whoa, somebody getting deep. Ours is not the place to question the whys and hows of the Dolphins existence. That work?