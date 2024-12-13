The Wide Receiver Corps Without Beckham
The Miami Dolphins lost a big name when they waived Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday morning, but the truth is the move isn't likely to have much of an impact on the team or its wide receiver corps.
At this stage of his career, Beckham is just that, a big name, because he's clearly not the same player he was in his prime when he was an explosive playmakers with the ability to make circus catches look routine.
Beckham never was a factor for the Dolphins in 2024 and should be easily replaceable. Actually, the Dolphins might benefit from not having him on the roster as much as Beckham could benefit from a change of scenery and maybe another opportunity with a team that actually wants to use him.
The two big numbers that stood out with Beckham were his averages of 11 offensive snaps and two targets in his nine games.
Again, easily replaceable.
TIME FOR CRACRAFT TO STEP UP
And the player most ready to step up and pick up that work load is River Cracraft.
We remember River Cracraft, right? He was the player who actually might have been the best wide receiver on the team in training camp while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle missed a lot of practice time with minor injuries and Beckham was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery.
You also remember when Cracraft's return from IR after he sustained a shoulder injury became a hot topic because of what he could provide as a complementary player on the offense.
Cracraft hasn't gotten much of a chance at all since his return because he's been parked behind rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington and Beckham on the depth chart. Cracraft has averaged nine offensive snaps and even was inactive against the New York Jets last Sunday.
Cracraft has yet to be targeted this season, but we're thinking that's about to change, even if the passing game still will be centered around Hill, Waddle, tight end Jonnu Smith and running back De'Von Achane.
Malik Washington already averaged about 22 offensive snaps per game, to go along with his duties as punt and kickoff returner, and maybe he'll get more snaps on offense, but he's caught 10 passes in 10 games, so it's not like he's a focal point in the passing game. No, his value is more from an all-around standpoint as a returner, blocker for the running game and running the occasional end-around.
The Dolphins now have five wide receivers on the active roster, with Dee Eskridge the other one besides Hill, Waddle, Washington and Cracraft, with IR player Grant DuBose on his way back after returning to practice this week.
So the Dolphins will go back to six wide receivers unless Eskridge's knee injury proves serious enough that he needs to be placed on IR.
Considering they've operated with four wide receivers on the 53 before, there's zero reason to think the Dolphins absolutely need to have at least six.
So the Beckham move, while noteworthy, really wasn't that significant in terms of what it means for the Dolphins wide receiver corps or their offense.