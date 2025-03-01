Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Draft Prospects, Trading Up or Down, and More
Part 1 of a combine weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Robb:
Hey Alain, wondering your thoughts on Shemar Stewart. Very intriguing prospect. Depending on how the board goes, could he be a possibility at 13 or would the Dolphins pass because of more pressing needs? Also, if we do draft him, could that signal the end for Chubb?
Hey Robb, let me start by saying that Shemar Stewart was my favorite combine press conference because he has such a great personality. Then he put on a show in workouts, which wasn’t surprising because he’s a freak athlete, though the production wasn’t there at Texas A&M. If the Dolphins were to take him at 13, it definitely would mean the end of Chubb, but I’d call it pretty unlikely the Dolphins would take him because of other needs and prospects who should be available at that spot.
From John Fiorino:
Has anyone found out who McDaniel had as his challenge “guy” and if that position has undergone a change? Thank you!
Hey John, this is a question the media has asked before, but it’s one that most coaches don’t want to answer. So we don’t know whose job it was, therefore I can’t tell you whether there’s been a change.
From Twiggie98:
Tell me why the Dolphins shouldn't take Nick Emmanwori in the first round?
Because they have a lot of other needs at other positions would be the most logical, but the South Carolina DB is an intriguing prospect for sure.
From John R Holmes:
If CB Will Johnson is available at 13, would you take him or trade down a few spots and grab a G like Booker?
Hey John, since I don’t like the idea of taking a guard in the first round unless he’s generational, I’ll say go ahead and take Johnson if everything checks out because cornerback has become a major need.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, I hope the combine has been fun and interesting for you this year! With regards to Holland and the Tag then trade conversation, I wanted to briefly follow up given the updates we've had. In your article you mentioned that the exclusive rights tag correlates to two first-round picks. That would be without the Dolphins trading the player outright, correct? Simply meaning, teams can trade for the player for much less if both sides agree to terms? With Armstead's contract revised, I just don't understand why the Dolphins don't tag Holland and grab a 2nd round pick or something in turn after he finds his trade partner. Perhaps Grier is thinking they will just get an equivalent compensatory pick for this? It's tough to let that draft pick(s) walk away with where the team is at right now. Thank you as always for your effort and time, safe travels.
Thanks Jeff, the reason the tag-and-trade doesn’t work is that then the Dolphins would have to carry a $20 million cap charge until a trade is consummated and carry the risk of being stuck with that price tag if no team is willing to give Holland what he wants. It’s a gamble few teams ever want to get. And the most you can get for a lost free agent in terms of a compensatory pick is the third round.
From Luis Rodriguez:
Hi Poup. All the talk is Armstead is gone. Any chance he stays as a backup? Seems like a great solution for someone who can’t play a full season but isn’t ready to retire. Thoughts?
Hey Luis, even if the Dolphins were OK with doing that despite Armstead’s $8 million cap number (assuming he would go ahead and cut his base salary to the veteran minimum, I have a hard time believing that Armstead would be good with being a backup after being a starter his entire NFL career.
From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark
Have the Dolphins been trying to force too many players into schemes that don't fit them and if so, what is to be done? Are the Dolphins mentally flexible enough to use the talent they have rather than shunting it off to a sideline?
Hey PBMA, no, I really don’t see that as having been a major issue. And the whole scheme thing sometimes can get overblown. Look, if you’re a good football player, you shouldn’t be confined to one scheme.
From Nick:
Hi Alain, you, the media and fans all seem to believe that Dolphins are a very long way off of Super Bowl contenders. Yet you (reading the management position) also say the Dolphins are in “Win Now” mode. These two statements aren’t really compatible. Do you think that the management have backed themselves into a corner from which they have no choice but to take “win now” actions, or do you think that there is a genuine belief that they can be contenders with this roster? If so, can you see anything they can see that we are missing?
Hey Nick, I’ve said the Dolphins are in win-now mode because of the financial commitments they have made and because they will or could get away from some of those before too long. So, for example, they shouldn’t be planning on trying to win with guys like Ramsey or Tua or Tyreek three years down the road, but instead right now. As for how close they are to Super Bowl contention, that can be up for debate, but they’re certainly not just one or two players away.
From zerocooi:
How serious are the Titans when they said they are open to offers for the first pick of the draft? Would you support the Dolphins trading at least 3 first rounders for a rookie QB and starting the rebuild again?
Hmm, interesting idea that I would consider if there were a super blue chip QB prospect like Joe Burrow was in 2020 or Andrew Luck in 2012, but there’s not that guy this year, so I wouldn’t give up three first-round picks for the Titans’ No. 1 overall pick. And, yes, I do believe Tennessee is serious about being willing to entertain offers for that pick.