Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Looking for Answers After Green Bay Loss
Part 1 of a post-Green Bay game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Roger Dodger:
Should Mike McDaniel be demoted to OC and Fins make Mike Vrabel their new HC?
Hey Roger, wow, that’s a bold suggestion. There’s a slightly higher than zero chance of that ever happening because MMcD would not stay as OC after being demoted like that. I also don’t see McDaniel’s job being in jeopardy in the least after he got an extension this summer. Having said that, I do happen to think Vrabel is a top 5 head coach in the NFL.
From Chris Bustin:
Hey Alain, as I write this, I’m watching the Raiders play a competitive road game against the Chiefs. The Dolphins always choke on the road against playoff-caliber teams, yet they destroyed this same Raiders team. Can you please make it make sense?! Thanks!
Hey Chris, I was half-thinking the same thing myself. The problem is in how the team, the offense in particular, has been put together. It’s an offense that will make opponents look bad when they’re not equipped to deal with the scheme and the speed, but an offense that will struggle when the opponent can disrupt timing either with pass rush or coverage. It’s why the Dolphins, more than anything, have bigger swings in how they look than just about any team in the NFL.
From Crash Jensen:
Do you think 9-8 gets Miami into the playoffs, if they beat everyone except the 49ers?
Hey Crash, not impossible, but I’d be inclined to lean toward no. I just don’t know that any of the current top seven teams in the AFC will get to eight losses. Denver obviously is the best candidate for that, but I can’t see them losing to either Cleveland or Indy, which would put them at 9-5. That means the Broncos would have to lose their final three games — at the Chargers, vs. Cincinnati, at Kansas City — and I don’t know it’s going to happen because their defense will allow them to steal a game or two.
From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark:
The Dolphins have been bad at retaining their own players for reasons which seem inadequate or simply lacking. Should this be the season that dooms Grier and his "brain trust" and should McDaniel go with them? Before the season he was talking about stepping back. Talk about hubris!
Who was talking about “stepping back”? Never heard that and I’d say it’s less than 50-50 that Stephen Ross will move on from Grier because there’s a lot of loyalty there and I’d say it’s less than 10 percent that a move is made with McDaniel, considering his contract extension and how he’s tied in with Tua Tagovailoal
From Richard:
Hi Alain, can you explain to me how Danny Crossman still has a job? Our special teams have been bad for like 3 years.
Hey Richard, no, I can’t explain it and I think my fellow Dolphins beat writers would say the same thing. We asked McDaniel at the scouting combine in February why he was bringing him back despite other changes on the staff, and his answer basically was that whatever shortcomings the team had weren’t Crossman’s fault. At some point, though, there’s a common denominator to the struggling special teams and this is a performance-based business. Having said all that, I’m not even sure there’ll be a switch made next offseason either.
From Fire Chris Grier:
How many chances does Grier get? Why won’t our owner hold the GM accountable? We can say “look at all the talent we have” but when that talent is mostly FA acquisitions it puts us behind the 8 ball identifying talent and toughness BEFORE it’s proven is the GMs job. Yeah it’s a hard job, it’s the NFL.
As I recently wrote in a column, yes, it’s absolutely fair to demand accountability with Grier considering he’s had personnel control since 2019 and we’re still waiting for that elusive playoff win. Having said that, I just don’t think a change is inevitable even if the Dolphins wind up missing the playoffs altogether this season.
From rickhernandez:
Hello, Alain. The Tua Dolphins seem unique in that they can seem like champions against the dregs of the league, and then as assuredly appear as the ultimate dregs themselves when facing a winning team. Is there historically a team they resemble, offering such undesirable contrasting consistency?
Hey Rick, yeah, I’ve said this about this Dolphins team for a while now, and you make a great point in just how unique this is. I’m sure there have been other teams like that in the past in the NFL, but none come to mind and certainly no previous Dolphins edition.
From Taylorphins:
Is it time to trade Tyreek this off-season and remake this offense?
I hear what you’re saying, but I also would caution against anyone dismissing what he’s doing for the team because the numbers aren’t there this year. When Tua is throwing to wide-open guys underneath, never forget that a big reason is that defenses are spread out and playing really soft coverage because they’re scared of getting beat deep by Hill and Jaylen Waddle — mostly Hill. If Hill is gone, you’ll find much tighter coverage from opponents on a regular basis. The other issue is exactly what you could get for a 30-year-old wide receiver who has dealt with a series of injuries (minor, yes, but quite a few of them) in recent years. The Dolphins offense, as currently constructed, needs Hill, which is why I don’t see a trade happening.
From Basti:
Hey Alain! I'm interested in your opinion on two of our beloved Dolphins. The first one: Julian Hill. The coaches obviously see a lot of potential in him and I personally love those UDFA Cinderella-stories. BUT: He seems to make several mistakes every game - some of them crucial ones that can have big impacts on the outcome of those games. Fumbles, drops, penalties - that's just too much IMO. Why don't they trust Smythe more who is a limited but nevertheless proven veteran who has already shown that he can block well and catch the situational pass. I like Julian Hill - but he seems so damn error-prone (is that a word?). So why do the coaches keep him on the field so much? The second one: Jordan Poyer. I really liked the acquisition in the offseason. But since Week 1 his play has been quite underwhelming. Some major mistakes (i.e. the Buffalo game) as well. I know Marcus Maye had some missed tackles and other issues as well — but honestly, right now I prefer Maye over Poyer even though the latter is the more proven veteran. That's why I was at least a bit surprised that the team waived Maye and not Poyer to make room for McMorris. What's your take on that? Thank as always and greetings from Germany!
Hey Basti, the Julian Hill answer is easy: He’s a very good blocker and the Dolphins love him because of that. As for Poyer, I can’t disagree with anything you wrote, but Mike McDaniel and Anthony Weaver both mentioned intangibles as to why they like him, and we’re talking about things like leadership, toughness and intelligence. But, like I said, I can’t really defend him regarding his performance because it hasn’t been great.
From FinsUpMass:
How can a soft team transform into a tough team? Coaching? A couple different players?
Yeah, those would be two key steps, and the coaching part speaks to changing philosophies. The Dolphins offense currently is built around speed, scheme, timing and misdirection, things that don’t really equate to toughness. I’m not sure how that changes significantly as long as Tua, Tyreek, Waddle and Achane are the feature players on offense. And the question always has been — as I asked the Amazon TV analysts before the Week 2 game against Buffalo — how far that kind of team can go.
From Justin:
A few weeks ago I saw a mock draft the had Miami drafting Ashton Jeanty in the first round. I thought it was stupid because it was definitely not needed. How ridiculous of a pick would you think that is to try to bring that physicality to our team? Since we lost, leaving us with a 13% chance at playoffs, what would your offseason checklist look like including who we need to re-sign, free agents to look into, and draft wish list. Not completely giving up but just interested in your views.
Hey Justin, I won’t dive into specific names until the Dolphins actually are eliminated from playoff contention, though I will tell you right off the bat I would be floored if the Dolphins drafted Jeanty or any running back at all in the first round. If the Dolphins didn’t take Jonathan Taylor or any RB of their choice in the 2020 draft when it was a clear need, they sure as hell aren’t doing it now. They also spent two third-round picks (one by trade) on De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright in the past two drafts, so I don’t see it. As for clear need, guard clearly jumps out, as does interior defensive lineman and safety.