Ranking the Top 10 Dolphins Super Bowl Individual Performances

Super Bowl LX is coming up before we know it, and Miami Dolphins fans no doubt will look at the matchup and wonder when it's going to be their team's turn to play in the big game.

It indeed has been a long time since the Dolphins reached the Super Bowl, 41 years to be precise, so it's easy to forget the Dolphins were regulars once upon a time. In the span of 14 seasons between 1971 and 1984, the Dolphins appeared in the Super Bowl five times, winning in Super Bowls VII and VII and losing in Super Bowls VI, XVII and XIX.

In those five games, the Dolphins had their share of strong individual performances, and here's our ranking of the top 10:

THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCES

1. DT MANNY FERNANDEZ, SUPER BOWL VII, 14-7 WIN OVER WASHINGTON

It was safety Jake Scott on the strength of his two interceptions who was Super Bowl MVP honors, but it's impossible to ignore how much Fernandez owned the line of scrimmage in that game. While we often hear about his 17 tackles in the game, the official gamebook has him for 10, still a high number for an interior defensive lineman. He also had a sack and two tackles for loss.

2. RB LARRY CSONKA, SUPER BOWL VIII, 24-7 WIN OVER MINNESOTA

Csonka broke his own Super Bowl record of 112 yards set the year before with 145 yards, and this one also featured two touchdowns and wasn't carried by one long run (such as his 49-yard gain against Washington).

3. KR FULTON WALKER, SUPER BOWL XVII, 27-17 LOSS VS. WASHINGTON

Everyone remember Walker's 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, which gave Miami a 17-10 first-half lead (but represented their last scoring), but he also had a 42-yard return before that to set up the field goal that gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead.

4. S JAKE SCOTT, SUPER BOWL VII, 14-7 WIN OVER WASHINGTON

We can't totally ignore Scott and his two interceptions, the second of which came in the Dolphins end zone and was accompanied by a 55-yard return.

5. G BOB KUECHENBERG, SUPER BOWL VIII, 24-7 WIN OVER MINNESOTA

Kuechenberg's performance against Vikings star defensive lineman Alan Page while playing with a broke arm is the stuff of legends.

6. LB NICK BUONICONTI, SUPER BOWL VIII, 24-7 WIN OVER MINNESOTA

Buoniconti contributed an interception in the victory against Washington in Super Bowl VII, but he was more active against the Vikings and against produced a key turnover when he forced a fumble on a fourth-and-1 at the Miami 6-yard line with the Dolphins leading 17-0 late in the first half.

7. DE VERN DEN HERDER, SUPER BOWL VII, 14-7 WIN OVER WASHINGTON

The Dolphins dominated the Washington line of scrimmage and Den Herder was in on nine tackles.

8. LB EARNIE RHONE, SUPER BOWL VIII, 27-17 LOSS VS. WASHINGTON

It was big plays and the defense that had the Dolphins in the lead before John Riggins' famous fourth-and-1 touchdown run, and Rhone led the charge while finishing with 14 tackles and a sack.

9. DE BILL STANFILL, SUPER BOWL VII, 14-7 WIN OVER WASHINGTON

Yep, a third member of the Dolphins defensive line. Stanfill closed the Dolphins' perfect season with a tackle for loss and a sack on Washington's two offensive plays, but he also had an earlier TFL along with a QB pressure that forced a third-down incompletion.

10. DT MANNY FERNANDEZ, DT, SUPER BOWL VIII, 24-7 WIN OVER MINNESOTA

If we were to give an award for the Dolphins' best Super Bowl performer, chances are Fernandez would get it because he was productive in all three games of the 1970s. Against the Vikings, he was in on eight tackles and again had a sack.

THE FIVE BEST OPPONENT PERFORMANCES IN DOLPHINS SUPER BOWL HISTORY

49ERS QB JOE MONTANA, Super Bowl XIX — Surgical. Finished 24-of-35 for 331 yards with three touchdowns and no picksl

WASHINGTON RB JOHN RIGGINS, Super Bowl XVII — The game-winning touchdown run of 43 yards was part of a 166-yard performance ... and he had a 15-yard reception.

49ERS RB ROGER CRAIG, Super Bowl XIX — Craig and fellow running back Wendell Tyler combined for 270 yards of offense, but Craig gets the nod with his three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving).

COWBOYS RB DUANE THOMAS, Super Bowl VI — Roger Staubach was named Super Bowl MVP for this game, but we're not sure why considering he passed for a meager 121 yards. Thomas should have gotten the nod with his 95 rushing yards, including 34 on the drive to open the third quarter that he capped with a 3-yard touchdown that gave Dallas a 17-3 lead.

COWBOYS LB CHUCK HOWLEY, Super Bowl VI — One year after he became the first (and still only) Super Bowl MVP for a losing team, Howley had a case for a repeat. He had a fumble recovery in the first quarter around midfield that led to the field goal that gave Dallas a 3-0 lead and later had an interception he returned 41 yards to the Miami 9 to set up the final touchdown of the game.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: