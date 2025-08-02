Setback for the Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins have high hopes for their new-look offensive line in 2025, but one of the only two returning starters among the five guys up front will be sidelined for a bit and is a question mark for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.
Right tackle Austin Jackson missed practice Saturday and NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe said afterward that the 2020 first-round pick is dealing with a lower-extremity injury. Wolfe said Jackson would miss "weeks" in camp and the hope was that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.
Jackson was injured toward the end of practice Friday during an 11-on-11 rep. He got up slowly after a play and that ended up being his last rep of the day.
The longest-tenured member of the offensive line, Jackson has battled injuries throughout his career.
His 2024 season ended after the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Before playing 16 games in 2023, Jackson also was limited to two games in 2022 because of ankle issues.
Jackson missed his first practice of 2025 on the same day center Aaron Brewer, the other returning starter on the line, practiced for the first time this training camp.
The other three starters, of course, are second-year left tackle Patrick Paul, rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea and veteran free agent acquisition James Daniels.
Another offensive lineman missing from practice Saturday was Liam Eichenberg, who rode the stationary bike while he continues to be on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
The only other player on the Dolphins roster to get snaps on the offensive line last season is Jackson Carman.