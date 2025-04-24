Setting the Stage for the Dolphins 2025 Draft
Setting the stage for the 2025 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.
2025 NFL Draft Facts & Figures
WHAT: 90th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting
WHERE: Green Bay, Wisconsin
WHEN: Thursday, April 24, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 26, noon (Rounds 4-7)
The first round will conclude Thursday by approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The draft will conclude by approximately 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds.
ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 24; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 26
There will be 257 selections, including 35 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 16 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.
TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 — 13th overall
Round 2 — 48th overall (16th in round)
Round 3 — 98th overall (34th in round)*
Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round); 135th overall (33rd in round)*
Round 5 — 150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round)*
*-indicates compensatory pick
TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS
Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright
Round 5 — The Dolphins acquired the 155th overall pick (17th in round) from the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade that brought OLB Bradley Chubb to Miami
Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool
Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade
DOLPHINS FIRST-ROUND PICKS OF THE 2000s
2024 — LB Chop Robinson, Penn State (21st overall)
2023 — None
2022 — None
2021 — WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (6th overall); OLB Jaelan Phillips, Miami (18th)
2020 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (5th), T Austin Jackson, USC (18), CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (30th)
2019 — DT Christian Wilkins, Missouri (13th)
2018 — DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (11th)
2017 — DE Charles Harris, Missouri (22nd)
2016 — T Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi (13th)
2015 — WR DeVante Parker, Louisville (14th)
2014 — T Ja'Wuan James, Tennessee (19th)
2013 — DE Dion Jordan, Oregon (3rd)
2012 — QB Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M (8th)
2011 — C Mike Pouncey, Florida (15th)
2010 — DT Jared Odrick, Penn State (28th)
2009 — CB Vontae Davis, Illinois (25th)
2008 — T Jake Long, Michigan (1st)
2007 — WR Ted Ginn Jr., Ohio State (9th)
2006 — DB Jason Allen, Tennessee (16th)
2005 — RB Ronnie Brown, Auburn (2nd)
2004 — T Vernon Carey, Miami (19th)
2003 — None
2002 — None
2001 — CB Jamar Fletcher, Wisconsin (26th)
2000 — None
TOP DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS
1. Interior offensive lineman
2. Cornerback
3. Interior offensive lineman
4. Safety
5. Tight end
MOST LOGICAL FIRST-ROUND TARGETS
Offensive prospects: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas; OL Armand Membou, Missouri; OL Will Campbell, LSU; OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State; G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; TE Tyler Warren, Penn State; TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Defensive prospects: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas; CB Will Johnson, Michigan; DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan; DT Walter Nolen, Mississippi; DT Derrick Harmon; S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina; S Malaki Starks, Georgia
TELEVISION & RADIO: The 2025 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
MOBILE: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflchannel.
