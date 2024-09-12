Setting the Stage for the Week 2 Dolphins-Bills Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to start 2-0 for a third consecutive season, but more importantly try to score a big AFC East win when they face the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 2 Dolphins-Bills matchup:
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-0) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (1-0)
DATE: Thursday, Sept. 12
TIME: 8:15 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
WEATHER.COM FORECAST: The temperature around Hard Rock Stadium between 8 p.m. and midnight on Thursday is expected to be 82-83 degrees, but with a "feel" of 90-92. The forecast calls for cloudy skies but no expected rain and winds of only 3-4 mph.
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sidelines)
SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 2.5 (over/under 48.5)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
Dolphins — RB Raheem Mostert (chest) and WR Malik Washington (quadriceps) are out; RB De'Von Achane (ankle) and DB Elijah Campbell (Achilles) are questionable
Bills — CB Taron Johnson (forearm) and DE Dawuane Smoot (toe) are out; DE Javon Solomon (oblique) is questionable
DOLPHINS-BILLS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 61-54-1
Last five meetings:
Jan. 7, 2024 at Miami — Bills 21, Dolphins 14
Oct. 1, 2023 at Buffalo — Bills 48, Dolphins 20
Dec. 17, 2022 at Buffalo — Bills 32, Dolphins 29
Sept. 25, 2022 at Miami — Dolphins 21, Bills 19
Oct. 31, 2021 at Buffalo — Bills 26, Dolphins 11
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 38 (1970 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Bills 7)
Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 35 (2021 at Miami; Bills 35, Dolphins 0)
Highest-scoring matchup: 82 points (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1983 at Buffalo; Dolphins 12, Bills 0)
Former Bills players with the Dolphins:
S Jordan Poyer (2017-23), CB Siran Neal (2018-23)
Former Bills coaches with the Dolphins:
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was Bills DL coach in 2013; Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman filled the same capacity with the Bills from 2013-18; assistant head coach/RB coach Eric Studesville was Bills RB coach from 2004-07 and run game coordinator/RB coach from 2008-09
Former Dolphins players with the Bills:
WR Mack Hollins, QB Mike White (on practice squad)
Former Dolphins coaches with the Bills:
Assistant DB coach Joe Danna
-------------------------------------------------------------------
BILLS SCOUTING REPORT
The Bills entered the season looking to win the AFC East title for a fifth consecutive season without a lot of familiar faces, particularly on defense. Three-fourths of their longstanding secondary — cornerback Tre'Davious White, safety Micah Hyde and new Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer — have moved on, along with edge defender Leonard Floyd. And the team will be playing most of the season without linebacker Matt Milano as the result of a training camp injury. The biggest change on offense was the trade of wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. But the Bills still do have quarterback Josh Allen, who arguably is the best quarterback in the NFL not named Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo also has solid pieces on defense, particularly up front, where former Jaelan Phillips University of Miami teammate Gregory Rousseau is coming off a three-sack performance that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...
The Dolphins have lost 11 of the past 12 matchups in this series, and the one victory came in Miami in a September game two years ago. The Dolphins did have the lead heading into the fourth quarter of the game at Miami last season before losing, and that was an injury-depleted Miami team. This Dolphins team appears probably more talented than the one that took the field at Hard Rock Stadium last January. Tua Tagovailoa connected with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for big plays in the season opener, and there's no reason to think they can't do it again, particularly since Buffalo will be without probably its best defensive back, Taron Johnson. The Dolphins also have been able to force Allen into mistakes in recent matchups, including a couple of interceptions in January.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...
It always comes down to Josh Allen here, doesn't it? And that game in January was the perfect example of how Allen can keep an opponent in a game before defeating. Yes, he had two picks in that game and a lost fumble, but he also passed for 359 yards and rushed for 67 more. His success against the Dolphins is well documented, starting with 33 touchdown passes and against only seven interceptions in 11 regular season matchups. On the other side of the ball, the Bills have the ability to disrupt the Dolphins passing game because of their defensive line, which is among the best in the NFL.
FINAL DOLPHINS-BILLS PREDICTION
Is this the year? Is this the year the Dolphins finally overtake the Bills atop the AFC East? It's too early to make that call, but we do know it's very unlikely to happen if the Dolphins don't take care of business against Buffalo at home. Neither AFC East team was particularly overwhelming in its regular season opener, but each found a way to pull out a victory. It's no secret the Dolphins are very good at home and it's especially true early in the season. The four former NFL players on the Amazon pregame and postgame shows were strong in their statements about the Dolphins needing this game if they want to take the next step in 2024, and the feeling here is they will get it done. Final score: Dolphins 24, Bills 23.