New Dolphins Name Pops Up on Final Injury Report for Week 2
The Miami Dolphins ruled out two players for their Thursday night battle against the Buffalo Bills, while a new name appeared on their final injury report of the week.
The final injury report again was based on an estimation because the Dolphins conducted a walk-through Wednesday.
Running back De'Von Achane was not one of the players ruled out; instead, he was listed as questionable with his ankle injury.
The two players who were ruled out were running back Raheem Mostert (chest) and wide receiver Malik Washington (quad). Washington, the rookie sixth-round pick from Virginia, will miss his second consecutive game.
Special teams standout and safety Elijah Campbell was added to the injury report Wednesday with an Achilles injury and was listed as questionable. A late addition to the injury report suggests the injury occurred in practice and an Achilles injury always is worrisome, though the extent wasn't yet known as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Dolphins elevated veteran Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to make up for the absence of Washington in their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so a repeat would make sense or the Dolphins could go with 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma instead if they want to have five active wide receivers again.
With Mostert out, rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright almost assuredly will make his NFL debut after being inactive against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and the Dolphins also could elevate Deneric Prince from the practice squad depending on Achane's status.
Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg did not get a game status designation and therefore will be good to go against the Bills.
BILLS INJURY REPORT
The Bills conducted a walk-through as well Wednesday, so their practice participation report was based on an estimation.
In any event, the Bills ruled out CB Taron Johnson (forearm) and DE Dawuane Smoot (toe) and listed DE Javon Solomon (oblique) as doubtful.
Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand) was among the four players on the injury report who did not get a game status designation, indicating they will be ready to play.