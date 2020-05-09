AllDolphins
Should the Dolphins Pursue Larry Warford?

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have overhauled their offensive line this offseason, via both free agency and the draft, bringing a handful of new players to compete for playing time and starting jobs.

But it's still a group with a lot to prove, so nobody would question the wisdom of bringing in a proven veteran to bolster what the Dolphins already have done.

Is Larry Warford that guy?

Warford became available Friday when the New Orleans Saints terminated his contract in a move that didn't catch many by surprise because of Warford's hefty salary and because of the Saints' selection of guard/center Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The move saved the Saints $7 million worth of cap space.

Warford will turn 29 in June and made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Saints, who he joined as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. Prior to that, Warford spent four seasons with Detroit after being a third-round pick in the 2013 draft.

Guard Larry Warford at the Pro Bowl
Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports

Warford has started all  but 11 games in his seven seasons in the NFL, all at right guard, which just happened to be the most uncertain position on the Dolphins offensive line based on the offseason acquisitions.

After the draft, logic says it will be either rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson or Julién Davenport at left tackle, free agent pick-up Ereck Flowers at left guard, free agent pick-up Ted Karras at center, and either returning starter Jesse Davis or rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt at right tackle.

When it comes to right guard, there are plenty of options available, such as 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter, who started 15 games at left guard as a rookie; Shaq Calhoun, who started seven games as a rookie free agent in 2019; rookie fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley; Davis if the Dolphins decide to move him back to the position he played in 2018; or Hunt if the Dolphins decide to move him inside, as some draft analysts suggested was a possibility.

Or maybe the Dolphins reach out to Warford to see if a deal that makes economic sense can be made.

The Dolphins have $28.7 million of cap space, according to NFLPA figures, so they have room to sign Walford if the price is right.

Walford was the eighth-rated guard in the NFL in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus, so he clearly can play.

He also would bring some experience to an offensive line that lost its veteran presence in the offseason when the Dolphins declined to pick up the option on the contract of center Daniel Kilgore.

In terms of fit, new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has favored a power running game, which certainly suits Warford's style. Warford is listed at 6-3, 317 and can move defenders off the line of scrimmage, though mobility clearly is not his strong suit.

Because of his credentials and his experience, there figure to be a few suitors for Warford's services. It says here the Dolphins would be smart to reach out to him.

