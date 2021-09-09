2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher Predictions

You want variety? Apparently, the NFL is the wrong place for that in 2021-22.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City and Buffalo Bills made up the NFL's final four last season, so it makes sense that they would enter 2021 as favorites to win their division and maybe make another deep run in the playoffs.

And, based on a survey of 28 SI Fan Nation team publishers and editors, it appears it's almost inevitable that the 2021 playoffs will look an awful lot like the 2020 version.

Seven of the publishers/editors, exactly one quarter, have the exact same final four for the 2021 season; 15 have a Buffalo-Kansas City rematch in the AFC Championship Game; 15 have a Green Bay-Tampa Bay rematch in the NFC Championship Game.

Furthermore there was not a single AFC Championship Game predicted that included neither Kansas City nor Buffalo or an NFC Championship Game that include neither Tampa Bay nor Green Bay.

In terms of the Super Bowl, the predictions produced only three different AFC teams appearing in the big game: of course, Buffalo and Kansas City, with Cleveland as the third team. The NFC has six different representatives, with the Rams, Arizona, New Orleans and Seattle joining Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

Three divisions produced a unanimous projected winner — Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay — and Buffalo came within one vote of making it four.

On the flip side, every prognosticator had the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions coming in last in the AFC East, AFC North and NFC North, respectively. In case you're wondering, one wonder kept Houston from being a unanimous last-place choice in the AFC South.

The most contested race, based on the predictions of the team publishers/editors, will be in the NFC West, where each team got at least one first-place and only one point separated the 49ers and Rams based on a formula of one point for a first-place finish, two for second place, etc., and the lowest point total being the highest predicted finish.

Breaking down the AFC East, the Dolphins came in second or third on each of the 28 ballots, with 10 second-place finishes and 18 third-place finishes.

New England had the one non-Buffalo first-place vote along with 17 second-place finishes and 10 third-place votes, putting them second in the AFC predictions based on consensus.

Here was the All Dolphins ballot, followed the SI Fan Nation consensus and each of the 27 other individual predictions:

All Dolphins Predictions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NICK FIERRO, Bills Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

-------------------------------------------------------------------

MIKE D'ABATE, Patriot Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TODD KARPOVICH, Raven Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2, Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JAMES RAPIEN, All Bengals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Philadelphia

3. Dallas

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

PETE SMITH, Browns Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay



-------------------------------------------------------------------

NOAH STRACKBEIN, All Steelers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. New York Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Cleveland

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

COLE THOMPSON, Texans Daily

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City



NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Carolina

3. New Orleans

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JOHN SHIPLEY, Jaguar Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

HONDO CARPENTER, Raider Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TIMM HAMM, Cowboy Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

-------------------------------------------------------------------

PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country

AFC EAST

1. New England

2. Buffalo

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

ED KRACZ, Eagle Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Arizona

3. L.A. Rams

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

GENE CHAMBERLAIN, Bear Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Houston

4. Jacksonville

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JOHN MAAKARON, All Lions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

BILL HUBER, Packer Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City

-------------------------------------------------------------------

WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DAVE HOLCOMB, Falcon Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Baltimore

3. Cleveland

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. Arizona

4. Los Angeles Rams

NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City

-------------------------------------------------------------------

ZACH GOODALL, All Bucs

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

HOWARD BALZER, All Cardinals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NICK COTHREL, Ram Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1.Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

-------------------------------------------------------------------

GRANT COHN, All 49ers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Arizona

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona

-------------------------------------------------------------------

CORBIN SMITH, Seahawk Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City