2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher Predictions
You want variety? Apparently, the NFL is the wrong place for that in 2021-22.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City and Buffalo Bills made up the NFL's final four last season, so it makes sense that they would enter 2021 as favorites to win their division and maybe make another deep run in the playoffs.
And, based on a survey of 28 SI Fan Nation team publishers and editors, it appears it's almost inevitable that the 2021 playoffs will look an awful lot like the 2020 version.
Seven of the publishers/editors, exactly one quarter, have the exact same final four for the 2021 season; 15 have a Buffalo-Kansas City rematch in the AFC Championship Game; 15 have a Green Bay-Tampa Bay rematch in the NFC Championship Game.
Furthermore there was not a single AFC Championship Game predicted that included neither Kansas City nor Buffalo or an NFC Championship Game that include neither Tampa Bay nor Green Bay.
In terms of the Super Bowl, the predictions produced only three different AFC teams appearing in the big game: of course, Buffalo and Kansas City, with Cleveland as the third team. The NFC has six different representatives, with the Rams, Arizona, New Orleans and Seattle joining Tampa Bay and Green Bay.
Three divisions produced a unanimous projected winner — Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay — and Buffalo came within one vote of making it four.
On the flip side, every prognosticator had the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions coming in last in the AFC East, AFC North and NFC North, respectively. In case you're wondering, one wonder kept Houston from being a unanimous last-place choice in the AFC South.
The most contested race, based on the predictions of the team publishers/editors, will be in the NFC West, where each team got at least one first-place and only one point separated the 49ers and Rams based on a formula of one point for a first-place finish, two for second place, etc., and the lowest point total being the highest predicted finish.
Breaking down the AFC East, the Dolphins came in second or third on each of the 28 ballots, with 10 second-place finishes and 18 third-place finishes.
New England had the one non-Buffalo first-place vote along with 17 second-place finishes and 10 third-place votes, putting them second in the AFC predictions based on consensus.
Here was the All Dolphins ballot, followed the SI Fan Nation consensus and each of the 27 other individual predictions:
All Dolphins Predictions
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets*
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2, Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Philadelphia
3. Dallas
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. New York Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Carolina
3. New Orleans
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country
AFC EAST
1. New England
2. Buffalo
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Arizona
3. L.A. Rams
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas
NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Houston
4. Jacksonville
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Baltimore
3. Cleveland
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
-------------------------------------------------------------------
KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. Arizona
4. Los Angeles Rams
NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1.Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Arizona
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona
-------------------------------------------------------------------
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City