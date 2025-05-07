All Dolphins

Sieler Addresses Ramsey Situation

Reigning team MVP Zach Sieler could see another starter from the 2024 defense leave if the Dolphins indeed end up trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates following a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field last season.
As the Miami Dolphins continue working in Phase Two of the offseason program, the situation involving Jalen Ramsey continues to hang over the team.

Ever since GM Chris Grier confirmed reports he was looking for a trade involving cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the defensive players on the roster have been looking at the likelihood — at least the possibility — of losing one of the unit's best performers.

The team's reigning MVP, Zach Sieler, addressed the delicate situation during a Zoom media session Wednesday.

"Jalen Ramsey is a great player," Sieler said. "I mean, obviously everyone knows that. What he's done on the field these last years has been is nothing but amazing. But that's not my decision. That's not my realm. I don't know what happened there.

"I know that I look forward to the best for both parties. I mean, the Dolphins and Jalen. I hope that he comes up where he is going to be able to best serve his abilities, and the Dolphins are able to do what we are able to do at the best of our abilities."

If Ramsey does leave, it would mean an entirely new secondary in 2025 after fellow cornerback Kendall Fuller was released, safety Jevon Holland signed with the New York Giants, and safety Jordan Poyer wasn't re-signed as a free agent.

The Dolphins did make veteran additions at safety in the offseason, but not cornerback, with the only move being the selection of Jason Marshall Jr. in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The Dolphins do have some young cornerback options on the roster (Storm Duck, Cam Smith) along with returning nickel corner Kader Kohou, and Sieler — not surprisingly — expressed his confidence in those players.

"Great guys," he said. "I mean, seeing these guys in here every day ... Storm, obviously, the younger player, Cam coming up in, Kader I've been with for four years now, I think it's just awesome to see these guys grow and just connect in the bonds that we have as players. Obviously, we do a lot of communication on defense and just hearing these guys take charge out there this last couple of weeks has been awesome. So really excited to see how that group grows and builds this year."

