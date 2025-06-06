All Dolphins

Sieler Situation Should Take Precedence for Dolphins

The 2024 team MVP was not present for the two Miami Dolphins OTAs open to the media

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins have a dilemma on their hands with tight end Jonnu Smith, who was missing from the two OTAs open to the media as he looks to have his contract redone.

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler was also missing from the open OTAs, and he, like Smith, has outplayed his current contract, so it's not a stretch to suggest the same situation is at play here.

And if that's indeed the case, the Dolphins should prioritize Sieler — and it's probably not close.

WHY SIELER SHOULD GET A NEW DEAL

Sieler has two years left on the three-year contract extension he signed in 2023 and has a base salary of $7.3 million this year.

The amount is a bit higher next year, but the guarantees are done.

First, let's just say that $7.3 million after Sieler recorded double-digit sacks the past two seasons and earned team MVP honors (from the South Florida media) in 2024 makes him grossly underpaid.

His annual average, per OverTheCap, is $10.25 million, which puts him 33rd among interior defensive linemen. There are a lot of good IDLs in the NFL, and we can argue whether Sieler belongs in the top 10, but it's undeniable that he ranks higher than 33rd.

The Dolphins seem to have scaled back on giving out big contracts in 2025 after the summer of spending in 2024 when Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey all got big-money contracts. In the case of Hill and Ramsey, each player had multiple years left on their deal.

Along with his work on the field, Sieler is a team captain and will have to play the role of mentor next season to a young group of defensive linemen that includes three draft picks, first-round selection Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers.

It's probably not a coincidence that the Dolphins' best defensive performance of the 2024 season, the Monday night victory against the Rams, came when Sieler returned after missing two games with a freaky eye injury and the team struggled against Arizona and Buffalo in his absence.

So Sieler is valuable in many ways.

As is always the case, it's not like the Dolphins simply should give him whatever he wants, but they most definitely should address his contract.

Sieler doesn't turn 30 until August and he's clearly a foundational piece for this team.

It says here he clearly should be a bigger priority than Smith, who also has outperformed his career, because Sieler has more value, arguably is a better player and would be way more difficult to replace.

