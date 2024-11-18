Smith Throws A Perfect Strike to A Familiar Fan
When Jonnu Smith caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he hurled the ball into the stands as many players do after scoring.
Usually, a random fan gets souvenirs from a professional football player and the National Football League.
In this instance, this was not the case.
Without looking and knowing who was sitting in those seats, Smith threw a perfect strike that landed in the lap of his oldest son.
Smith appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday and discussed the throw and the catch.
"I didn't even know they were sitting over there. I think I found out later," Smith said. "It was not until the second half that I saw them. Later in the fourth quarter, one of the guys came over to me and said my girl is sitting with your family, and they caught the ball.
"Not only with my family but with my oldest son."
Smith found out after the game exactly who got it and where it landed,.
"After the game, they came and told me it landed in my oldest son's lap," Smith said. "I am glad we got the footage. Nobody would have ever believed it. It was an out-of-body experience. I just chucked the ball up and it literally ended up in my son's lap.
"God makes no mistakes. That was God's time right there."
PRAISE TO CALAIS
In a separate conversation on the show, Smith spoke of defensive lineman Calais Campbell, whom he called one of his favorite teammates in his eight years of professional football.
"He's the best leader that I've ever been around and I would go through a brick wall for him," Smith said.