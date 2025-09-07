Social Media Reaction to Dolphins Week 1 Loss at Indy
After a dismal 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins were looking to set the tone with a Week 1 trip to Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off 2025. A 33-8 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts was as demoralizing a start as the Dolphins could have had.
Dolphins fans had plenty to say on X, formerly Twitter, during and after the contest. One fan suggested that majority owner Stephen Ross should take charge and make some changes; general manager Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel, and franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were targeted.
Tagovailoa was the target of fans' ire after posting one of the worst performances of his career. He was 14 of 23 passing with two interceptions and one touchdown, which occurred during "garbage time" -- late in the game, out of reach. His 51.7 passer rating was the lowest of his career since a 2021 contest against the Buffalo Bills in which he left the game after four pass attempts.
The loss moves McDaniel's coaching record in Miami to 28-24. Last season, the Dolphins were riddled with injuries, including that of Tagovailoa. Despite the extensive injuries to this team, fans expected a step in the right direction with Tagovailoa healthy.
One fan on Twitter blamed Tagovailoa for "wasting" wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill, considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, had four receptions for 40 yards. Waddle had four receptions for 30 yards. They were targeted a combined 11 times.
The fan, @Lakers4My, recommended the Dolphins "destroy" the current roster and make a trade for an upgrade at quarterback. He did not provide an answer at the position.
Miami's defense gave up 27 first downs and 418 yards of total offense. The Colts averaged six yards per play, and quarterback Daniel Jones notably had one of the better games of his career in his Colts debut. His 75.9 percent completion percentage, 272 passing yards, and three total touchdowns did not sit well with Dolphins faithful.
That Jones is widely considered an NFL Draft bust after a tumultuous tenure with the New York Giants only added more insult to injury. A Dolphins fan said that Jones' performance should be punishable by job loss.
Running back De'Von Achane's 55 yards on seven carries, with a late receiving touchdown, was not good enough for one fantasy owner. @1Sondo posted that they thought Achane was a safe choice in fantasy football. After Week 1, the fan seems to think otherwise.
The Dolphins could not escape criticism from one of the most beloved players in organization history -- NFL Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. He expressed his thoughts in three short declarations. It was not positive.