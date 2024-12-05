Son of Dolphins Legend Declares for NFL Draft

All Dolphins

LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) runs after a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) runs after a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
How time flies!

It seems like it wasn't that long ago that Jason Taylor was wrapping up his Hall of Fame career with the Miami Dolphins, and now his son is heading to the NFL.

Mason Taylor, a tight end at LSU, announced Thursday he was declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

Taylor just finished his third regular season at LSU, catching 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Tigers finish with an 8-4 record.

Mason Taylor is currently projected by ESPN as the third-best tight end prospect in the draft and as the 75th overall prospect, which would make him a third-round prospect.

As Dolphins fans should know, Jason Taylor was a third-round pick out of Akron in the 1997 draft before putting together his Hall of Fame career highlighted by his three stints with Miami — 1997-2007, 2009, 2011.

Jason Taylor, who is now the defensive line coach at the University of Miami, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 in his first year of eligibility.

Another son of a former Dolphins player also has attracted a lot of attention as a college football star, that being Oronde Gadsden II.

The son of the former wide receiver of the same name, the younger Gadsden earned All-ACC honors this season while starring for Syracuse. Gadsden had 69 catches for 860 yards and five touchdowns.

He also projects as a big-time NFL prospect even though he's a bit of a wide receiver/tight end tweener at 6-5, 210.

