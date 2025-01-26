Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Grier, O-Line, Cap Space, and More
Part 2 of the conference championship weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Marsalis Temple:
If Anthony Weaver gets hired by N.O., what candidates are available?
Hey Marsalis, first off, let me say that I think Weaver is a long shot for the post and I believe it’ll end up going to Mike McCarthy or Darren Rizzi, based on all the reporting out there. If Weaver were to get the job, the Dolphins have two in-house possibilities in LB coach Joe Brady, who used to be DC in Green Bay, and D-line coach Austin Clark, a star on the rise.
From Mike:
How would GM Poup go about out clearing some salary cap space in order to try and improve the roster this offseason?
Hey Mike, I addressed this very question in a story I wrote last week, but I’ll just say here as a teaser that I think Raheem Mostert would go (sadly) and Bradley Chubb’s contract needs to be addressed, among other moves.
From Ed Hafner:
Have they even started looking at anyone for the vacant special teams coach yet? Seems like the good ones are going to get jobs before we even look.
Hey Ed, there is zero (or close to zero) question in my mind the Dolphins not only have been looking but have been interviewing candidates. The Dolphins just operated very quietly and a lot of their maneuverings don’t get leaked. But just because we haven’t heard any names mentioned doesn’t mean they haven’t been doing their due diligence.
From Crash Jensen:
Should Miami pick OL with their 1st and 2nd draft picks (like they did in 1990) to solidify their line, since it’s such an area of need?
Hey Crash, if the Dolphins hadn’t taken Patrick Paul in the second round last year, I’d tell you there’s a very good possibility of that happening, but I think the Dolphins figure they’re set at tackle for now with him and Austin Jackson coming back (and maybe Terron Armstead as well). I’d doubt the Dolphins would go guard and guard in the first two rounds. But if you guaranteed me two picks like Richmond Webb and Keith Sims, like in 1990, I’d be on board with that.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hi Alain, with both Grier and MM on the hot seat, do you anticipate a change in tactics when it comes to the offseason? They can’t really build for the future and will be looking for day 1 starters in the draft, elite players in FA or a big-splash trade. How do you see it going?
Hey OGJ, it’s an excellent point you make because if Grier and MM believe they have to win big in 2025 or else, yeah, I absolutely could see them making moves for the present at the risk of future sacrifices, such as trading picks for a big-name veteran. But one issue the Dolphins have is their lack of cap space. Yes, they’ll be able to maneuver things around and get under the cap, but there’s only so much space they’ll be able to create, so it’s not like they’ll have infinite resources to make moves. I think maybe a packaging of picks for an earlier choice might be a more realistic prediction.
From Joshua:
Is the success of the Defense for MIA inflated due to them facing the easiest schedule in the league this year?
Hey Joshua, sure, that’s always a factor, but they did play one of their best defensive games against the L.A. Rams and you can only face the teams on your schedule. I would say in general terms that while the defense had a good year in terms of overall finish (fourth in total yards allowed, 10th in points allowed), but it came up short in late-game situations and also created way fewer takeaways than last season.
From Luis Rodriguez:
Hi Poup! If you traded Hill and were guaranteed to get a 2nd and 5th, the signing of Tee Higgins and a well-sought FA guard, do you pull the trigger? Hill won’t be here in ’26, so the cap hit is coming. Might as well take it now IMO.
Hey Luis, why are you assuming Hill won’t be here in 2026? And adding Higgins and a “well-sought FA guard” isn’t going to help the cap situation. In terms of pure personnel, sure, Higgins, a top guard, a 2 and a 5 for Hill sounds good, assuming the No. 2 pick becomes a hit. Also know that this combination still won’t have as much impact as Hill at peak efficiency.
From Chris Roney:
While Mike McDaniel got the vote of confidence from Stephen Ross, a kiss of death in corporate terms...people in the league must know McDaniel is on thin ice; how do you hire position coaches from the hot seat?
Hey Chris, it’s an excellent point you make, and it’s absolutely fair to suggest this situation might limit the pool of candidates. But also know there will always be options, even if it becomes tough to compete with the hot candidates who might have more attractive options.
From Mark Lever:
What do you think is the compensation we can get if we traded Tyreek Hill? Also, if we did trade Tyreek Hill, what receiver would you grab in the draft?
Hey Mark, if you look at what guys like Davante Adams fetched in his two recent trades and what the Bills got for Stefon Diggs, I think you’d get the idea that a modest draft pick is the best to hope for. I don’t know, I think maybe a second-round pick might be the ceiling or maybe a combination of a third and fifth or sixth. As for wide receivers in the draft, let me dive into draft scouting season and I’ll get back to you.
From MD928:
This season Jaylen Waddle was targeted 83 times and had 8 drops, whereas Jamar Chase was targeted 175 times and had 9 drops. No organization should draft a WR 6th overall to be a #2WR. Do you think Waddle can still be a #1 WR? Why or why not?
That’s a good and fair question, and regular readers of this website and listeners to the All Dolphins Podcast have heard me bemoan the Dolphins surrender one of the extra first-round picks they got from the Eagles to move up to take Waddle because of the value involved and also because Penei Sewell would have been a bigger-impact draft pick. That said, Waddle has been a good wide receiver for the NFL. I do think he has the ability to be a No. 1 because of his speed, but I think it’s also pretty clear he’s not at the same level as the true elite players at the position.
From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark:
How much of their money's worth have the Dolphins got from their frequently injured imports? Maybe 60 percent? When are they going to learn that houses built on sand just don't cut it? Is there some kind of support group for journalists who have covered the Dolphins for much of the last quarter century? It must be a fairly depressing existence at times. How do you guys keep going?
Hey PBMA, who would comprise the “frequently injured imports”? That has to be the first question. But take Terron Armstead, for example, have the Dolphins gotten 60 percent of their money’s worth for a guy who’s missed some time but also has been their best O-lineman? I’d say more. Bradley Chubb? Yes, injuries have been an issue. But here’s the thing, everybody who plays in the NFL has had injuries, so it’s a matter of hitting on somebody who stays injury-free after you sign him. Easier said than done. And, no, we don’t have a support group; we just commiserate. I feel bad for those who joined the beat after 2000; at least I got to see playoff victories in 1990, 1992, 1994, 1998, 1999 and that last one in 2000.
From Taylorphins:
Would you attack guard openings through FA or draft? I would sign two guards capable of starting, then see what falls to me in the draft. Would hate to enter draft having to take a guard.
I absolutely would address the guard position in free agency, but not with a depth player but somebody who can get at a decent price who’s got starting experience and will represent an upgrade. If there’s a future Pro Bowl guard there at 13, though, absolutely grab him, but it better somebody with a ceiling like a Quentin Nelson or Zack Martin or Landon Dickerson.
From Thomas Hudson:
Hi Alain, thanks for your continued work for the fans. A few quick questions, hopefully with quick answers: Any news on injured Dolphins, especially Tua's hip? Did you hear anything on how close Chubb may have been to playing, and anything on Phillips and his recovery? On Chubb and Phillips, people keep talking about how Chubb probably will not be playing on his current salary, but what about Phillips? Could you see Phillips possibly getting a short extension to lower his cap hit this year while guaranteeing money next year? And any possibility Phillips could be traded? He seems to be one of the few players they have who would be worth something in a trade without a big dead cap hit. And one last off the wall question: looking at Eichenberg and Robert Jones, who do you think had a better 2024, who improved the most from 2023, and are either worth bringing back in 2025?
Hey Thomas, here are the rapid questions: No new update on Tua’s hip, other than the Dolphins insisting right after the season that it was no big deal; Chubb maybe could have played at the end of the season, but a factor was an injury guarantee in his contract; Phillips isn’t quite there yet, but should be fine for the offseason program; I could see Phillips getting an extension to reduce his $13 million cap number on his fifth-year option; he’s very tradable, but why give up on a young asset?; I didn’t think Eisenberg or Jones were particularly impressive in 2024 or made significant improvement, though I’d give a slight nod to Jones and I think he might be brought back (though not Eichenberg).