Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Looking Ahead at the 2025 Roster
Part 2 of the Pro Bowl weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Jeb Hudson:
Since the Phins TE blocking was so poor, why do you think we didn’t use a third tackle more often?
Hey Jeb, that’s a great question, and one that was asked of offensive coordinator Frank Smith late in the season. His response basically that it’s just not something the Dolphins do and suggesting what they ask their tight end to do would be difficult for an offensive lineman. I wasn’t crazy about the answer because of the Dolphins’ struggles in short-yardage situations, which to me demand trying different things.
From Ed Helinski:
What, if any, surprises might we see from the Dolphins during the offseason? Or will things be status quo?
Hey Ed, here comes my obligatory smart-aleck answer that if predict a surprise, is it still a surprise? I don’t know that anything jumps out, to be honest. My inclination is to believe the core of the team will be the same as it’s been, and that includes Tyreek Hill being. Would Terron Armstead retiring or even being released be a major surprise? Same with Bradley Chubb. Outside of that, I’m not expecting anything major.
From Paul Holland:
Alain, do you see Miami going priority or BPA in the first 2 Rounds of the Draft? Also, during FA, should the Dolphins go after O-Line help?
Hey Paul, the Dolphins absolutely should go after O-line help both in free agency and the draft. They also absolutely should go BPA in the first two rounds, though if there’s little difference between two prospects, you go with the one at a position of priority. That, to me, always should be the blueprint. But never force a player higher than he should be because of need — unless you’re one player away from true Super Bowl contention, and the Dolphins aren’t there.
From Phins654321:
Do you see the Dolphins drafting Milroe or Dart if either available in 2nd round or do they fill a bigger need?
I wrote a column last week explaining why I felt it would be a waste for the Dolphins to take a quarterback in the draft unless it was a late-round flyer on a prospect with very unique skills but enough questions to drop that far down, the example being Joe Milton III from last year who I wanted the Dolphins to take. The Dolphins are tied to Tua for the next two years and they don’t have the luxury of spending a second-round pick on a player who won’t play for a while and who may or may not become a high-level QB.
From Fins Broke My Heart:
Let’s say McDaniel and Grier get canned at the end of the year. Since Ross likes continuity and the defense has overachieved, do you think they look to Weaver as their next HC or do they just scrap everyone and start fresh?
If you look at the recent Dolphins coaching changes, there was no continuity in going from Adam Gase to Brian Flores or going from Brian Flores to Mike McDaniel when he could have gone with two very good in-house candidates, Dan Campbell the first time and Darren Rizzi the second time. So I don’t think that’ll be a factor. But Weaver isn’t necessarily tied to McDaniel, either, so he might get a look if the defense had a good season in 2025 but there was a coaching change anyway.
From MD928:
Chiefs went 12-4, than 10-6, and still drafted Mahomes in 2nd round with A.Smith still on team, Eagles drafted Wentz 2nd overall, win a SB and Draft Hurts in 2nd, with Wentz still on Roster. Yet we have shied away from drafting a QB anywhere near the 2nd round. Miami Journalists can’t just call out org for being soft when it comes to adding legit competition at the QB position, but is there any way for you guys to add more heat on the subject during Scouting combine press conference concerning drafting someone as high as 2nd RD?
I hear what you’re saying, but I think the Chiefs they couldn’t win big with Smith and Wentz had started to decline. I think the Dolphins have felt all along that Tua can raise his game up to another level and they are fully committed to him, which wasn’t the case for the Chiefs and Eagles. We have had questions to Grier at the combine every year about the quarterback position, and his stance has been consistent that they’re committed to Tua.
From Matt Edmunds:
Other teams seem to be overcoming injuries better than the Dolphins. What change in player development or selection is the team going to make for improvement? Is it player selection, or depth? We know it’s both, but which one will they focus on more?
Hey Matt, I don’t think there’s any question the Dolphins just don’t have the depth that some of the elite teams have, like the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Lions or Ravens. The reason is the drafting hasn’t been good enough to compensate for the loss of picks when the team has gone after big-name players. You can’t have both.
From Andy Bunting:
How is it that Miami seems to let so many good coaches go?? Who in the organization is supposed to recognize quality coaches and seek to keep them in house instead of them leaving and getting nominated for awards elsewhere; even today two ex-coaches have got coordinator positions.
Hey Andy, this isn’t an issue restricted to the Dolphins. Coaches come and go and move around all over the NFL, and some of them will earn promotions after a few years elsewhere. I don’t think this necessarily is a bad reflection on the Dolphins.
From Chris Shields:
Pertaining to your recent article on Miami’s biggest needs, how much emphasis do you think Grier will place on need at 13? Will he overreach for need or stick to BPA? If the top player available is not a high priority like edge or WR, you taking the player?
Hey Chris, the Dolphins have needs at enough spots that whoever they get at 13 should be able to contribute right away no matter where he plays (unless it’s quarterback because Tua is locked in). While I think offensive line is a bigger need than wide receiver, if there’s a wide receiver at 13 who’s clearly the best prospect on the board, he should be the pick. Taking an offensive lineman there would be an overreach, and that’s how you get in trouble. The Dolphins had a massive need for a tackle in 2020 and took Austin Jackson at number 18, and there’s no universe where he was a better than Justin Jefferson, who they passed on. How has that worked out?
From stevepasq13:
Had the Dolphins made Tua play on the 5th-year option, how do you think they would have handled this offseason after another concussion and the hip injury?
Hey Steve, I’m answering this going under the assumption the hip isn’t going to be an immediate concern heading into 2025, and even then I think the Dolphins absolutely would want to go at least another round with Tua and maybe sign him to an multi-year extension. But it wouldn’t look anything like the one he got last summer.
From Mason:
Alain, thank you for all your fantastic articles and for taking my questions. If you were to be the Dolphins GM, how would you build the 2025 roster? Would you keep or trade high-priced players on the current roster?
Hey Mason, first off thanks, but also no thanks for putting me in the tough spot of addressing a roster that I’m not sure was well constructed because of the questionable extensions and restructures given last summer after the Dolphins had done nothing in terms to merit that kind of generosity (11-6 record was nice, but no division title or playoff win). Given the commitments made, I’m not sure the Dolphins have much of a choice but to ride it out for next season and the one after with their core, meaning Tua, Tyreek, Waddle and Ramsey. For the next two years, it’s about trying to find other pieces while navigating the cap and not locking themselves into more players beyond 2026.