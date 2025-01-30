Ranking the Dolphins By Positions of Need
Fresh off a very disappointing 8-9 finish in the 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves looking at a lot of positional needs heading into the offseason.
The Dolphins don't have the luxury of a lot of cap space; on the contrary, they'll have to make moves to get themselves under the cap with their top 51 players by the March 12 deadline. They do have a good amount of draft capital, thanks to the expected three compensatory picks to supplement the seven they already have.
A few weeks before the start of free agency when the fun begins, we rank the Dolphins needs by position.
1. INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
Even if Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn weren't all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12, this still probably would be at the top of the list because the 2024 performance at the position simply wasn't good enough. Center Aaron Brewer had his moments in his first season with the team, though he's not the physical presence that could help in short-yardage situations.
2. SAFETY
Like guard, the Dolphins' 2024 starters, Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer, both are pending UFAs. The Dolphins could use an upgrade over Poyer regardless because age has caught up to him, and the issue with Holland is he's probably more than 50-50 to leave for a big free agent paycheck. And the top backup from last year, Elijah Campbell, also is a pending free agent.
3. INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
The Dolphins have a big-time player here with Zach Sieler, but again looming free agency departures cloud the issue. At this position, it's Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones who are scheduled to become UFAs, so the Dolphins might have to remake the depth chart here.
4. CORNERBACK
The Dolphins have a lot of players at this position, unlike the first three mentioned, but also a lot of question marks. Those range from Kendall Fuller being a potential cap casualty after his injury-plagued 2024 season to whether the team can count on young players like Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner moving forward.
5. WIDE RECEIVER
Malik Washington had himself a nice rookie season, particularly for a sixth-round pick, but the Dolphins got very little out of their wide receivers beyond Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle last season — and even those two had sub-par production. And then we throw the whole Hill drama into the equation, and this position actually could shoot straight up to the top pretty quickly.
6. LINEBACKER
The Dolphins nailed the free agent signing of Jordyn Brooks, and Tyrel Dodson looked like a keeper after being claimed off waivers from Seattle but he's another pending UFA. So are Anthony Walker Jr. and Duke Riley, so depth will need to be addressed and another starter secured if Dodson isn't retained.
7. QUARTERBACK
This is about the backup spot, which has been discussed ad nauseum since Tua Tagovailoa went on IR last September. There's a possibility the Dolphins will re-sign Tyler Huntley, but even if they do, they still should bring in somebody with a more impressive resume.
8. TIGHT END
Jonnu Smith answered the call for a tight end who could be a factor in the passing game and Julian Hill continues to develop as a blocker. There could be a need for additional depth here if the Dolphins decided to move on from Durham Smythe to create some cap space after he was a non-factor in 2024.
9, EDGE DEFENDER
There are some major injury question marks here, but the Dolphins also have first-round talent here with Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, so there's no a great need here other than for depth. We do have to mention the possibility of Chubb getting released to save cap space given his contract, though we're inclined to believe a restructure is more likely.
10. RUNNING BACK
With De'Von Achane enjoying a good season as the focal point of the offense and 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright ready to take on a bigger role, there's not a great need here even if the Dolphins move on from Raheem Mostert and pending UFA Jeff Wilson Jr.