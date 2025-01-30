All Dolphins

Ranking the Dolphins By Positions of Need

The offensive and defensive lines are among the many positions where the Miami Dolphins have a clear need

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg (74) prepares to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium in 2024.
Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg (74) prepares to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium in 2024. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off a very disappointing 8-9 finish in the 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves looking at a lot of positional needs heading into the offseason.

The Dolphins don't have the luxury of a lot of cap space; on the contrary, they'll have to make moves to get themselves under the cap with their top 51 players by the March 12 deadline. They do have a good amount of draft capital, thanks to the expected three compensatory picks to supplement the seven they already have.

A few weeks before the start of free agency when the fun begins, we rank the Dolphins needs by position.

1. INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Even if Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn weren't all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12, this still probably would be at the top of the list because the 2024 performance at the position simply wasn't good enough. Center Aaron Brewer had his moments in his first season with the team, though he's not the physical presence that could help in short-yardage situations.

2. SAFETY

Like guard, the Dolphins' 2024 starters, Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer, both are pending UFAs. The Dolphins could use an upgrade over Poyer regardless because age has caught up to him, and the issue with Holland is he's probably more than 50-50 to leave for a big free agent paycheck. And the top backup from last year, Elijah Campbell, also is a pending free agent.

3. INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

The Dolphins have a big-time player here with Zach Sieler, but again looming free agency departures cloud the issue. At this position, it's Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones who are scheduled to become UFAs, so the Dolphins might have to remake the depth chart here.

4. CORNERBACK

The Dolphins have a lot of players at this position, unlike the first three mentioned, but also a lot of question marks. Those range from Kendall Fuller being a potential cap casualty after his injury-plagued 2024 season to whether the team can count on young players like Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner moving forward.

5. WIDE RECEIVER

Malik Washington had himself a nice rookie season, particularly for a sixth-round pick, but the Dolphins got very little out of their wide receivers beyond Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle last season — and even those two had sub-par production. And then we throw the whole Hill drama into the equation, and this position actually could shoot straight up to the top pretty quickly.

6. LINEBACKER

The Dolphins nailed the free agent signing of Jordyn Brooks, and Tyrel Dodson looked like a keeper after being claimed off waivers from Seattle but he's another pending UFA. So are Anthony Walker Jr. and Duke Riley, so depth will need to be addressed and another starter secured if Dodson isn't retained.

7. QUARTERBACK

This is about the backup spot, which has been discussed ad nauseum since Tua Tagovailoa went on IR last September. There's a possibility the Dolphins will re-sign Tyler Huntley, but even if they do, they still should bring in somebody with a more impressive resume.

8. TIGHT END

Jonnu Smith answered the call for a tight end who could be a factor in the passing game and Julian Hill continues to develop as a blocker. There could be a need for additional depth here if the Dolphins decided to move on from Durham Smythe to create some cap space after he was a non-factor in 2024.

9, EDGE DEFENDER

There are some major injury question marks here, but the Dolphins also have first-round talent here with Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, so there's no a great need here other than for depth. We do have to mention the possibility of Chubb getting released to save cap space given his contract, though we're inclined to believe a restructure is more likely.

10. RUNNING BACK

With De'Von Achane enjoying a good season as the focal point of the offense and 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright ready to take on a bigger role, there's not a great need here even if the Dolphins move on from Raheem Mostert and pending UFA Jeff Wilson Jr.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News