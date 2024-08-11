Teacher Turns Focus to Tyreek and Waddle in 2024
The Miami-Dade County school teacher who became famous for using Tyreek Hill to help her students learn basic math has a new Miami Dolphins project in mind for the upcoming season.
Mary Crippen and her students at Pinecrest Elementary are going to keep track each week during the NFL season of the receiving yards that both Hill and Jaylen Waddle accumulate — to see if they can combine for 3,000 yards by the end of the season.
By adding each week's statistics, the students will learn the lost art of adding numbers without a calculator or a computer application. They will also figure out how many yards are needed to reach the magic 3,000-yard target and what Hill and Waddle need to average per game to hit the goal. The numbers will change week to week.
Last season, Crippen had her class track Hill's personal journey to 2,000 yards. Hill fell short, but her students enjoyed the mission and she gained national attention in the process. More importantly, it was a learning experience.
The sum is entirely possible as the two combined for 2,813 yards last season, despite missing games with injuries. But for the missed games, the two likely would have reached 3,000 yards combined.
FUN YEAR KEEPING TRACK OF TYREEK'S NUMBERS IN 2023
Hill had 1,799 yards receiving last season and missed one game. He also missed parts of others which he started. Waddle finished with 1,014, despite being inactive for three games. Hill has gone over the 1,700 yard mark in both of his seasons in Miami. Waddle has eclipsed the 1,000 yard plateau in each of his three seasons in the league.
"If there are any two that can do it, it's these two," Crippen said in her post on X."We are going to figure out every week how many yards they have to average to hit the goal,"
Hill already has gone on record recently by stating he is not setting personal goals this season. He just wants to win a Super Bowl with the Dolphins.
"This year we are changing things up," Crippen said in her post, "Because teamwork makes the dream work. We're throwing a little action on you, baby. Can they combine for 3,000 yards? Class is going to do the math and figure it out."