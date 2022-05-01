2022 NFL Draft Team-by-Team Rundown ... with Dolphins Angles

Breaking down every team's picks in the 2022 NFL draft and how they were impacted or could impact the Miami Dolphins

A total of 262 players were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, starting with Travon Walker and ending with Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.

Many of those 262 either had or will end up having some sort of effect on the Miami Dolphins, whether it was how they were acquired or how they could impact a 2002 opponent.

Here then is the team-by-team rundown, with Dolphins notes where appropriate:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

1 Choice to BUFFALO through BALTIMORE

2-55 TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

3-87 DE Cameron Thomas Cameron, San Diego State

+ 3-100 DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati from BALTIMORE

4 Choice to BALTIMORE

5 Choice to CINCINNATI through PHILADELPHIA, HOUSTON and CHICAGO

6-201 RB Keaontay Ingram, Southern California

+ 6-215 G Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

7-244 DB Christian Matthew, Valdosta State

+ 7-256 LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State

+ 7-257 G Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

ATLANTA FALCONS

1-8 WR Drake London, Southern California

2-38 LB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State from CAROLINA through NEW YORK JETS and NEW YORK GIANTS

2 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

2-58 LB Troy Andersen, Montana State from TENNESSEE

3-74 QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

3-82 LB DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky from INDIANAPOLIS

4 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

5-151 RB Tyler Allgeier, Brigham Young

6-190 G Justin Shaffer, Georgia

+ 6-213 TE John FitzPatrick, Georgia

7 Choice to BUFFALO

BALTIMORE RAVENS

1-14 DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

1-25 C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa from BUFFALO

2-45 LB David Ojabo, Michigan

3-76 DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

3 Choice to ARIZONA

4-110 T Daniel Faalele, Minnesota from NEW YORK GIANTS

4-119 DB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

4-128 TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State from ARIZONA

4-130 P Jordan Stout, Penn State from BUFFALO

+ 4-139 TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

+ 4-141 DB Damarion Williams, Houston

5 Choice to CLEVELAND through MINNESOTA

6 Choice to MINNESOTA through KANSAS CITY

6-196 RB Tyler Badie, Missouri from MIAMI

7 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS through JACKSONVILLE and TAMPA BAY

The Dolphins impact: The Dolphins will face the Ravens in 2022 and this is a team that should be a contender again after its injury-ravaged 2021 season. Landing the top safety and top center in the draft is only going to make Baltimore more difficult to handle.

BUFFALO BILLS

1-23 DB Kaiir Elam, Florida from ARIZONA through BALTIMORE

1 Choice to BALTIMORE

2 Choice to TAMPA BAY

2-63 RB James Cook, Georgia from CINCINNATI

3-89 LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

4 Choice to BALTIMORE

5-148 WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State from HOUSTON through CHICAGO

5 Choice to CHICAGO

6-180 P Matt Araiza, San Diego State from JACKSONVILLE through TAMPA BAY

6-185 DB Christian Benford, Villanova 185 from CAROLINA

6 Choice to CHICAGO

6-209 T Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech from CINCINNATI

7-231 LB Baylon Spector, Clemson from ATLANTA

7 Choice to CLEVELAND

The Dolphins impact: Buffalo, of course, is the team the Dolphins have to beat in the AFC East and the Bills were able to fill their biggest need by taking cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round. The most interesting pick was punter Matt Araiza, whose big leg could come in handy in the strong winds of Buffalo — though it's not like he's going to be overly busy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

1-6 T Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

2 Choice to ATLANTA through NEW YORK JETS and NEW YORK GIANTS

3 Choice to JACKSONVILLE

3-94 QB Matt Corral, Mississippi from KANSAS CITY through NEW ENGLAND

4 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

4-120 LB Brandon Smith, Penn State from NEW ORLEANS through WASHINGTON

5 Choice to WASHINGTON

6 Choice to BUFFALO

6-189 DE Amare Barno, Virginia Tech from WASHINGTON

6-199 G Cade Mays, Tennessee from LAS VEGAS

7 Choice to MINNESOTA through LAS VEGAS

7-242 DB Kalon Barnes, Baylor from NEW ENGLAND through MIAMI

The Dolphins effect: The 242nd overall pick was the one the Dolphins gave up in the trade for tackle Greg Little last summer. Barnes is a burner who's very raw but also very intriguing as a developmental prospect.

CHICAGO BEARS

1 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

2-39 DB Kyler Gordon, Washington

2-48 DB Jaquan Brisker, Penn State from LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

3-71 WR Velus Jones, Tennessee

4 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

5 Choice to HOUSTON

5-168 T Braxton Jones, Southern Utah from BUFFALO

5-174 DE Dominique Robinson, Miami, Ohio from CINCINNATI

6-186 T Zachary Thomas, San Diego State

6-203 RB Trestan Ebner, Baylor from BUFFALO

6-207 C Doug Kramer, Illinois from SAN FRANCISCO through NEW YORK JETS and HOUSTON

7-226 T Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern U. from NEW YORK GIANTS through CINCINNATI

7 Choice to GREEN BAY through HOUSTON

+ 7-254 DB Elijah Hicks, California from LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

+ 7-255 P Trenton Gill, North Carolina State from LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

The Dolphins effect: There's nothing really tangible here, but we can't help but notice the name of the 186th overall pick if he shortens his first name. Yes, Zach Thomas.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

1-31 DB Daxton Hill, Michigan

2-60 DB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska from TAMPA BAY through BUFFALO

2 Choice to BUFFALO

3-95 DT Zachary Carter, Florida

4-136 G Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

5-166 DB Tycen Anderson, Toledo from ARIZONA through PHILADELPHIA, HOUSTON and CHICAGO

5 Choice to CHICAGO

6 Choice to BUFFALO

7-252 DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

CLEVELAND BROWNS

1 Choice to PHILADELPHIA through HOUSTON

2 Choice to HOUSTON

3-68 DB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State from HOUSTON

3-78 DE Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham

+-99 3 WR David Bell, Purdue

4-108 DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma from HOUSTON

4 Choice to MINNESOTA

4-124 K Cade York, Louisiana State from PHILADELPHIA through HOUSTON

5 Choice to DALLAS

5-156 RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati from BALTIMORE through MINNESOTA

6 Choice to DALLAS

6-202 WR Mike Woods, Oklahoma from DALLAS

7-223 DE Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma from DETROIT

7 Choice to GREEN BAY through DETROIT and DENVER

7-246 G Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech from BUFFALO

The Dolphins effect: Like the Dolphins, Cleveland gave up a lot of draft picks to land a star player, in this case Deshaun Watson. As a result, the Browns could only do so much in the draft. The big question as it pertains to the Dolphins is whether Watson will be under suspension when Cleveland comes to Hard Rock Stadium during the 2022 season.

DALLAS COWBOYS

1-24 T Tyler Smith, Tulsa

2-56 DE Sam Williams, Mississippi

3-88 WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

4-129 TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

5-155 T Matt Waletzko, North Dakota from CLEVELAND

5-167 DB Daron Bland, Fresno State

+ 5-176 LB Damone Clark, Louisiana State

+ 5-178 DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas

6-193 LB Devin Harper, Oklahoma State from CLEVELAND

6 Choice to CLEVELAND

7 Choice to NEW ENGLAND through HOUSTON

DENVER BRONCOS

1 Choice to SEATTLE

2 Choice to SEATTLE

2-64 LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma from LOS ANGELES RAMS

3 Choice to HOUSTON

3-80 TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA from NEW ORLEANS through HOUSTON

4-115 DB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

4-116 DE Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State from SEATTLE

5-152 DB Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma

5-162 WR Montrell Washington, Samford from PHILADELPHIA through HOUSTON

5-171 C Luke Wattenberg, Washington from GREEN BAY

6 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO

6-206 DE Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin from TAMPA BAY through NEW YORK JETS and PHILADELPHIA

7-232 DB Faion Hicks, Wisconsin

The Dolphins effect: This was another that surrendered the only part of its draft in a blockbuster trade, in this case for QB Russell Wilson.

DETROIT LIONS

1-2 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

1-12 WR Jameson Williams, Alabama from MINNESOTA

2 Choice to GREEN BAY through MINNESOTA

2-46 DT Josh Paschal, Kentucky from MINNESOTA

3 Choice to MINNESOTA

+ 3-97 DB Kerby Joseph, Illinois

4 Choice to HOUSTON through CLEVELAND

5 Choice to KANSAS CITY through DENVER and SEATTLE

+ 5-177 TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

6 Choice to PHILADELPHIA

6-188 LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State from SEATTLE through JACKSONVILLE and PHILADELPHIA

+ 6-217 LB James Houston, Jackson State

7 Choice to CLEVELAND

7-237 DB Chase Lucas, Arizona State from NEW ORLEANS through PHILADELPHIA

The Dolphins effect: The Dolphins are playing at Detroit in 2022 and the question now is whether the explosive Williams will be playing or at 100 percent coming off the torn ACL he sustained in the national title game. While it could be an exciting matchup of speedy young Alabama wide receivers, we need to remind everyone that Williams and Jaylen Waddle did not play together in college since Williams only arrived at Bama in 2021.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

1-22 LB Quay Walker, LB Georgia from LAS VEGAS

1-28 DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Georgia

2-34 WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State from DETROIT through MINNESOTA

2 Choice to MINNESOTA

3-92 T Sean Rhyan, UCLA

4-132 WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

+ 4-140 T Zach Tom, Wake Forest

5 Choice to DENVER

+ 5-179 LB Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina from INDIANAPOLIS through DENVER

6 Choice to HOUSTON

7-228 DB Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech from CHICAGO through HOUSTON

7-234 DT Jonathan Ford, Miami from CLEVELAND through DETROIT and DENVER

7-249 T Rasheed Walker, Penn State

+ 7-258 WR Samori Toure, Nebraska

The Dolphins effect: The Packers got Aaron Rodgers three wide receivers in the draft, but how well they can make up for the loss of Davante Adams remains to be seen. We'll get a clue when the Packers come to Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.

HOUSTON TEXANS

1-3 DB Derek Stingley, Louisiana State

1-15 G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M from MIAMI through PHILADELPHIA

2-37 DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

2-44 WR John Metchie, Alabama from CLEVELAND

3 Choice to CLEVELAND

3-75 LB Christian Harris, Alabama from DENVER

4-107 RB Dameon Pierce, Florida from DETROIT through CLEVELAND

4 Choice to CLEVELAND

5 Choice to BUFFALO through CHICAGO

5-150 DT Thomas Booker, Stanford from CHICAGO

5-170 TE Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State from TAMPA BAY through NEW ENGLAND

6 Choice to NEW ENGLAND

6-205 T Austin Deculus, Louisiana State from GREEN BAY

7 Choice to MIAMI through NEW ENGLAND and BALTIMORE

The Dolphins effect: It's certainly going to be interesting to see if the Texans decides to match up Stingley with a specific Dolphins wide receiver in the 2022 game at HRS, and whether that receiver would be Tyreek Hill or Waddle. Houston took Green with what would have been the Dolphins' slot, though the Texans had Cleveland's spot at 13 before trading down with the Eagles.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

1 Choice to WASHINGTON through PHILADELPHIA and NEW ORLEANS

2 Choice to WASHINGTON

2-53 WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati from LAS VEGAS through GREEN BAY and MINNESOTA

3-73 TE Jelani Woods, Virginia from WASHINGTON

3-77 T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan from MINNESOTA

3 Choice to ATLANTA

3-96 DB Nick Cross, Maryland from LOS ANGELES RAMS through DENVER

4 Choice to LAS VEGAS through MINNESOTA

5-159 DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State

+ 5 Choice to GREEN BAY through DENVER

6-192 TE Andrew Ogletree, Youngstown State from MINNESOTA

6 Choice to NEW ORLEANS through PHILADELPHIA

+ 6-216 DT Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati

7-239 DB Rodney Thomas, Yale 239

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

1-1 LB Travon Walker, Georgia

1-27 LB Devin Lloyd, Utah from TAMPA BAY

2 Choice to TAMPA BAY

3-65 C Luke Fortner, Kentucky

3-70 LB Chad Muma, Wyoming from CAROLINA

4 Choice to TAMPA BAY

5 Choice to WASHINGTON through CAROLINA

5-154 RB Snoop Conner, Mississippi from WASHINGTON through PHILADELPHIA

6 Choice to BUFFALO through TAMPA BAY

6-197 DB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist from PHILADELPHIA

7-222 DB Montaric Brown, Arkansas

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

1-21 DB Trent McDuffie, Washington from NEW ENGLAND

1-30 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2-54 WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan from NEW ENGLAND

2-622 DB Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

3 Choice to CAROLINA through NEW ENGLAND

+-103 3 LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

4-135 DB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

5-145 T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky from DETROIT through DENVER and SEATTLE

5 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS through BALTIMORE

6 Choice to PITTSBURGH

7-243 DB Jaylen Watson, Washington State from LAS VEGAS through NEW ENGLAND

7-251 RB Isiah Pacheco, Rutgers

+ 7-259 DB Nazeeh Johnson, Marshall

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

1 Choice to GREEN BAY

2 Choice to INDIANAPOLIS through GREEN BAY and MINNESOTA

3 Choice to TENNESSEE

3-90 G Dylan Parham, Memphis from TENNESSEE

4-122 RB Zamir White, Georgia from INDIANAPOLIS through MINNESOTA

4-126 DT Neil Farrell, Louisiana State reacquired through MINNESOTA

5 Choice to MINNESOTA

5-175 DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee from LOS ANGELES RAMS

6 Choice to CAROLINA

7-238 T Thayer Munford, Ohio State from MIAMI through LOS ANGELES RAMS

7 Choice to KANSAS CITY through NEW ENGLAND

7-250 RB Brittain Brown, UCLA from SAN FRANCISCO through DENVER and MINNESOTA

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

1-17 G Zion Johnson, Boston College

2 Choice to CHICAGO

3-79 DB J.T. Woods, Baylor

4-123 RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

5-160 DT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

6-195 G Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

+ 6-214 DB Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest

7-236 DB Deane Leonard, Deane DB Mississippi

+ 7 Choice to CHICAGO

+ 7 Choice to CHICAGO

+ 7-260 RB Zander Horvath, Purdue

The Dolphins effect: The defense gave Justin Herbert all kinds of headaches with its pressure and fake blitzes when the Chargers came to Miami in 2020, so it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins defense can have the same kind of success with what should be a better L.A. offensive line this time.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

1 Choice to MINNESOTA through DETROIT

2 Choice to DENVER

3 Choice to INDIANAPOLIS through DENVER

+ 3-104 G Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

4 Choice to NEW ENGLAND through HOUSTON and CAROLINA

+ 4-142 DB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

5-164 RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame from NEW ENGLAND through LAS VEGAS

5 Choice to LAS VEGAS

6 Choice to NEW ENGLAND

+ 6-211 DB Quentin Lake, UCLA

+ 6-212 DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

+ 6 Choice to TAMPA BAY

7-235 LB Daniel Hardy, Montana State from BALTIMORE through JACKSONVILLE and TAMPA BAY

7-253 DB Russ Yeast, Kansas State

+ 7-261 T A.J. Arcuri, Michigan State from TAMPA BAY

MIAMI DOLPHINS

1 Choice to HOUSTON through PHILADELPHIA

2 Choice to NEW ENGLAND through KANSAS CITY

3 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

+ 3-102 LB Channing Tindall, Georgia from SAN FRANCISCO

4 Choice to NEW ENGLAND through KANSAS CITY

4 WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech from PITTSBURGH

5 Choice to SEATTLE through NEW ENGLAND and KANSAS CITY

6 Choice to BALTIMORE

7-224 LB Cameron Goode, California from HOUSTON through NEW ENGLAND and BALTIMORE

7 Choice to LAS VEGAS through LOS ANGELES RAMS

7-247 QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State from TENNESSEE

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

1 Choice to DETROIT

1-32 DB Lewis Cine, Georgia from LOS ANGELES RAMS through DETROIT

2-42 DB Andrew Booth, Clemson from WASHINGTON through INDIANAPOLIS

2 Choice to DETROIT

2-59 G Ed Ingram, Louisiana State from GREEN BAY

3-66 LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma from DETROIT

3 Choice to INDIANAPOLIS

4 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

4-118 DB Akayleb Evans, Missouri from CLEVELAND

5 Choice to TAMPA BAY through JACKSONVILLE

5 DE Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota from LAS VEGAS

5 RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina from TENNESSEE through LAS VEGAS

6-184 T Vederian Lowe, Illinois from NEW YORK JETS

6-191 WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State from BALTIMORE through KANSAS CITY

6 Choice to INDIANAPOLIS

7-227 TE Nick Muse, South Carolina from CAROLINA through LAS VEGAS

7 Choice to SEATTLE through KANSAS CITY

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

1 Choice to KANSAS CITY

1-29 G Cole Strange, Chattanooga from SAN FRANCISCO through MIAMI and KANSAS CITY

2-50 WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor from MIAMI through KANSAS CITY

2 Choice to KANSAS CITY

3-95 DB Marcus Jones, Houston

4-121 DB Jack Jones, Arizona State from MIAMI through KANSAS CITY

4-127 RB Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

4-137 QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky from LOS ANGELES RAMS through HOUSTON and CAROLINA

5 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS through LAS VEGAS

6-183 RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina from HOUSTON

6-200 DT Sam Roberts, Northwest Missouri State

6-210 G Chasen Hines, Louisiana State from LOS ANGELES RAMS

7 Choice to CAROLINA through MIAMI

7-245 T Andrew Stueber, Michigan from DALLAS through HOUSTON

The Dolphins effect: The Patriots draft did not go over well with draft analysts, but what stands out here is the fact that the three 2022 picks the Dolphins sent K.C. in the Hill trade ended up with New England — Strange, Thornton and Jack Jones.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

1-11 WR Chris Olave, Ohio State from WASHINGTON

1 Choice to TENNESSEE through PHILADELPHIA

1-19 T Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa from PHILADELPHIA

2-49 DB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

3 Choice to DENVER through HOUSTON

+ 3 Choice to WASHINGTON

+ 3 Choice to NEW YORK JETS through PHILADELPHIA and TENNESSEE

4 Choice to CAROLINA through WASHINGTON

5-161 LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

6-194 DT Jordan Jackson, Air Force from INDIANAPOLIS through PHILADELPHIA

6 Choice Forfeited

7 Choice to DETROIT through PHILADELPHIA

NEW YORK GIANTS

1-5 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon 5

1-7 T Evan Neal, Alabama from CHICAGO

2 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

2-43 WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky from ATLANTA

3-67 G Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina

3-81 DB Cordale Flott, Louisiana State from MIAMI

4 Choice to BALTIMORE

4-112 TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State from CHICAGO

4-114 DB Dane Belton, Iowa from ATLANTA

5-146 LB Micah McFadden, Indiana from NEW YORK JETS

5-147 DT D.J. Davidson, Arizona State

5-173 G Marcus McKethan, North Carolina from KANSAS CITY through BALTIMORE

6-182 LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

7 Choice to CHICAGO through CINCINNATI

The Dolphins effect: The Miami-New York draft-day trade of 2021 when the Dolphins moved up in the second round now reads Liam Eichenberg for Cordale Flott and edge defender Azeez Ojulari.

NEW YORK JETS

1-4 DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

1-10 WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State from SEATTLE

1-26 LB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State from TENNESSEE

2 Choice to TENNESSEE

2-36 RB Breece Hall, Iowa State from NEW YORK GIANTS

3 Choice to TENNESSEE

+ 3-101 TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State from NEW ORLEANS through PHILADELPHIA and TENNESSEE

4 Choice to SEATTLE

4-111 T Max Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette from CAROLINA

4-117 DE Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M from MINNESOTA

5 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

6 Choice to MINNESOTA

7 Choice to PITTSBURGH

The Dolphins effect: As we wrote after Round 1, the Jets might have improved their roster more than any team with this draft. If Zach Wilson can take a step forward in his second year, the Jets will become a factor in the AFC East pretty quickly.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

1-13 DT Jordan Davis, Georgia from CLEVELAND through HOUSTON

1 Choice to NEW ORLEANS

2-51 C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

3-83 LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

4 Choice to CLEVELAND through HOUSTON

5 Choice to DENVER through HOUSTON

6-181 LB Kyron Johnson, Kansas from DETROIT

6 Choice to JACKSONVILLE

6-198 TE Grant Calcaterra, Southern Methodist from PITTSBURGH through JACKSONVILLE

7 Choice to WASHINGTON through INDIANAPOLIS

The Dolphins effect: The Eagles used the pick they got from the Dolphins in the first-round trade-down last year to land the freakish Davis and then might have come up with the steal of the draft with Dean in Round 3.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

1-20 QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

2-52 WR George Pickens, Georgia

3-84 DE DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

4 Choice to MIAMI

+ 4-138 WR Calvin Austin, Memphis

5 Choice to TENNESSEE through NEW YORK JETS

6 Choice to PHILADELPHIA through JACKSONVILLE

6-208 TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State from KANSAS CITY

7-225 LB Mark Robinson, Mississippi from NEW YORK JETS

7-241 QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

1 Choice to NEW ENGLAND through MIAMI and KANSAS CITY

2-61 DE Drake Jackson, Southern California

3-93 RB Tyrion Davis-Price, Louisiana State

+ 3 Choice to MIAMI

+ 3-105 WR Danny Gray, Southern Methodist

4-134 T Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio

5-172 DB Samuel Womack, Toledo

6-187 G Nick Zakelj, Fordham from DENVER

6 Choice to CHICAGO through NEW YORK JETS and HOUSTON

+ 6-220 DT Kalia Davis, Central Florida

+ 6-221 DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

7 Choice to LAS VEGAS through DENVER and MINNESOTA

+ 7-262 QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

The Dolphins effect: The 49ers paid the price for the acquisition of Trey Lance last year and it's the kind of trade that could set the franchise back if he doesn't pan out. The need for Lance to succeed is why the Dolphins likely will be facing when the teams face each other in 2022 even though Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

1-9 T Charles Cross, Mississippi State from DENVER

1 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

2-40 LB Boye Mafe, Minnesota from DENVER

2-41 RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

3-72 T Abraham Lucas, Washington State

4-109 DB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati from NEW YORK JETS

4 Choice to DENVER

5-153 DB Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio

5-158 LB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State from MIAMI through NEW ENGLAND and KANSAS CITY

6 Choice to DETROIT through JACKSONVILLE and PHILADELPHIA

7-229 WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

7-233 WR Dareke Young, Lenoir-Rhyne from MINNESOTA through KANSAS CITY

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

1 Choice to JACKSONVILLE

2-33 DE Logan Hall, Houston from JACKSONVILLE

2-57 G Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan from BUFFALO

2 Choice to CINCINNATI through BUFFALO

3-91 RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

4-106 TE Cade Otton, Washington from JACKSONVILLE

4-133 P Jake Camarda, Georgia

5-157 DB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State from MINNESOTA through JACKSONVILLE

5 Choice to HOUSTON through NEW ENGLAND

6 Choice to DENVER through NEW YORK JETS and PHILADELPHIA

+ 6-218 TE Ko Kieft, Minnesota from LOS ANGELES RAMS

7-248 LB Andre Anthony, Louisiana State

+ 7 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS

TENNESSEE TITANS

1-18 WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas from NEW ORLEANS through PHILADELPHIA

1 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

2-35 DB Roger McCreary, Auburn from NEW YORK JETS

2 Choice to ATLANTA

3-69 T Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State from NEW YORK JETS

3-86 QB Malik Willis, Liberty from LAS VEGAS

3 Choice to LAS VEGAS

4-131 RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan

+ 4-143 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland

5-163 WR Kyle Philips, UCLA from PITTSBURGH through NEW YORK JETS

5 Choice to MINNESOTA through LAS VEGAS

6-204 DB Theo Jackson, Tennessee

+ 6-219 LB Chance Campbell, Mississippi

7 Choice to MIAMI

The Dolphins effect: Of course, we can't help but wonder whether the selection of Willis means the end is near for former Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill. Also, the seventh-round pick was part of the trade that sent Isaiah Wilson to Miami for a 2021 seventh-round choice.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

1 Choice to NEW ORLEANS

1-16 WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State from INDIANAPOLIS through PHILADELPHIA and NEW ORLEANS

2 Choice to MINNESOTA through INDIANAPOLIS

2-47 DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama from INDIANAPOLIS

3 Choice to INDIANAPOLIS

+ 3-98 RB Brian Robinson, Alabama from NEW ORLEANS

4-113 DB Percy Butler, Louisiana-Lafayette

5-144 QB Sam Howell, North Carolina from JACKSONVILLE through CAROLINA

5-149 TE Cole Turner, Nevada from CAROLINA

5 Choice to JACKSONVILLE through PHILADELPHIA

6 Choice to CAROLINA

7-230 T Chris Paul, Tulsa

7-240 DB Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State from PHILADELPHIA through INDIANAPOLIS