The 10 Biggest 2023 Offseason Additions Around the AFC East

There weren't quite as many headline moves in the division this year, but the Miami Dolphins still came up with a top 3 pick-up

While some big-name players changed teams this offseason, it wasn't quite as crazy as it was a year ago. And that applied to the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East.

The big-name acquisition for the Dolphins clearly was three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but where does among players acquired by the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets since the beginning of March, and which other Miami newcomer also could make a major impact?

Here's our ranking of the top 10 AFC East player acquisitions of the offseason, a list that will include free agent signings, trades and draft picks.

So let's go, countdown style.

10. TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo

We begin with one of two draft picks on our list, and Kincaid earns a spot in our top 10 as the only tight end selected in the first round. Kincaid's arrival could be big for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense because he could be used in tandem with Pro Bowl tight end Dawson Knox.

9. CB Christian Gonzalez, New England

And here's the second draft pick on the list, a prospect many had tabbed to go in the top 10 but that the Patriots somehow were able to land at number 17. Gonzalez figures to be a Day 1 starter for New England and brings much-needed size to an otherwise pretty good cornerback group.

8. RB Damien Harris, Buffalo

The Buffalo offense probably has been too Allen-centric and the Bills certainly seem to recognize that, with the addition not only of Kincaid but also Harris and fellow running back Latavius Murray. Harris, who had 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021 and has a career 4.7-yard average, is a nice addition.

7. DL Quinton Jefferson, N.Y. Jets

The seven-year veteran is a nice addition for what should be a very good Jets defense. After starting all 17 games for the Raiders in 2021, Jefferson started three games for Seattle last season but still was able to come up with a career-high 5.5 sacks.

6. TE Mike Gesicki, New England

Old friend Mike Gesicki is coming off a down year in Miami, but logic suggests the Patriots will make much more use of his receiving skills — mainly because they don't have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver.

5. LB David Long Jr., Miami

The Dolphins' new scheme under highly esteemed coordinator Vic Fangio requires off-the-ball linebackers with good coverage ability, and Long definitely fits that bill.

4. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England

To put it very politely, the Patriots receiving corps was less than overwhelming last season, and we could see Smith-Schuster putting up big numbers as a slot receiver.

3. OLB Leonard Floyd, Buffalo

This was a later addition for the Bills, but a really big one. With Von Miller coming off a torn ACL, Floyd provides some insurance for the early part of the season and then just makes the pass rush potentially game-impacting once everybody is in the lineup.

2. CB Jalen Ramsey, Miami

The addition of Ramsey to join Xavien Howard gives the Dolphins arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL and should give Fangio all sorts of possibilities with what he could do with coverage in the back end.

1. QB Aaron Rodgers, N.Y. Jets

Based on position and improvement over what the team had last season, this is pretty much a slam-dunk choice. The Jets put themselves in playoff position last season — it's easy to forget they were 7-4 at one point — and Rodgers represents a massive upgrade over Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White. Rodgers didn't have an overly impressive 2022 season, but let's not forget he played through a thumb injury for a stretch and he's also only one season removed from a second consecutive MVP award.

THE OTHER SIGNIFICANT AFC EAST ADDITIONS

Buffalo Bills: S Taylor Rapp, G O'Cyrus Torrence, T Brandon Shell, WR Trent Sherfield

Miami Dolphins: WR Robbie Chosen, S DeShon Elliott, P Jake Bailey, QB Mike White

New England Patriots: T Riley Reiff

New York Jets: S Adrian Amos, WR Allen Lazard, OLB Will McDonald IV, T Billy Turner