The Book on the New Dolphins Linebacker
The Miami Dolphins have gotten pretty good production from a former Seattle Seahawks starting linebacker already this season, and now they're going for a second.
The team has claimed veteran Tyrel Dodson off waivers after the Seahawks let him go Monday in what was considering a very surprising move by Seattle media.
A five-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Dodson started Seattle's first nine games this season and led the team with 71 tackles, including two sacks.
Dodson, who played collegiately at Texas A&M, started 10 games for the Bills last season.
Listed at 6 feet, 237 pounds, Dodson is more of an athletic in the mold of Jerome Baker than a thumper.
The Dolphins will have to create a roster spot for Dodson once the waiver claim is processed.
DODSON'S SEATTLE SEASON
Dodson became the starting starting linebacker the Seahawks jettisoned this season, the first being — ironically — Baker, who had signed with Seattle as a free agent in the spring.
Baker was traded to the Tennessee Titans for Ernest Jones in a linebacker swap.
Jordy Brooks, meanwhile, went from Seattle to the Dolphins in the offseason and leads the team in tackles while playing every single defensive snap so far.
Dodson was close to that mark as well, having played 98 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps.
Dodson signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks as a free agent, meaning he'll be an unrestricted free agent next spring unless the Dolphins re-sign him. Miami is on the hook for only the remainder prorated portion of his $2.25 million base salary and $510,000 roster bonus (figures per overthecap.com).
"We really appreciate T Dot," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. "He's worked extremely hard and rehabbed throughout the offseason here. I think it was an opportunity for us when we kind of sat and took a step back and realized where we were at, it was really the best thing for us to move forward that way. Give the other guys in the room an opportunity to step up. I hope those guys grab that opportunity by the horns and take it and run with it. And then it gives Tyrel an opportunity to find another spot somewhere else so he can finish the year strong. So that was the thought behind it."